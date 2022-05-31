Fremont man arrested for second-degree trespassing

Fremont Police were dispatched on May 30 to the 300 block of South Birchwood Drive in reference to a harassment protection order violation.
An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Chris E. Spindler, 38, of Fremont for second-degree trespassing.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
