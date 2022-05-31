 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested for second-degree trespassing

Police News

Fremont Police were dispatched on May 30 to the 300 block of South Birchwood Drive in reference to a harassment protection order violation.

An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Chris E. Spindler, 38, of Fremont for second-degree trespassing.

