Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.

An investigation was conducted with the person possibly involved still present.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Joshua E. Witt, 35, of Fremont for Class IV felony theft by shoplifting.

