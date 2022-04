At about 12:56 p.m. April 16, the Fremont Police Department was contacted in reference to an assault that had taken place earlier.

An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the complaint was valid.

As a result, Alvaro Romero Castro, age 21, of Fremont was arrested for strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

