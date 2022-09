Fremont Police officers were called at about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 2 to the 800 block of South Broad Street in reference to a physical disturbance.

Officers arrived and learned the suspect had the left the area. An investigation was initiated and the suspect later turned himself in.

The individual, Neri B. Ramirez Molina, 32, of Fremont, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and terroristic threats.