Fremont man arrested for third-degree domestic assault

Fremont Police officers investigated a trespassing complaint on Nov. 5 in the 1800 block of East Cuming Street.
As a result, Spencer O. Barrett, 40, of Fremont was arrested on Nov. 6 for third-degree domestic assault – intimidation and stalking.
Fremont Police officers responded at 6:51 a.m. Nov. 5 to a possible physical domestic assault in progress.
Fremont Police officers responded on Nov. 5 to the 300 block of North I Street in reference to gunshots being heard.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. Nov. 3 to the intersection of Downing Street and the Beltway for a report of a vehicle dr…
Fremont Police officers conducted a welfare check at about 11:25 a.m. Nov. 2 on an individual in the 400 block of North Nye Avenue.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 10:59 a.m. Nov. 6 to the 700 block of West 11th Street for a report of an assault in progress.
Fremont Police officers attempted to have contact with Isaah J. Stucky, 23, of Omaha at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 6.
