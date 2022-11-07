 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested for third-degree domestic assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers investigated a trespassing complaint on Nov. 5 in the 1800 block of East Cuming Street.

As a result, Spencer O. Barrett, 40, of Fremont was arrested on Nov. 6 for third-degree domestic assault – intimidation and stalking.

