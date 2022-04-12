Fremont man arrested for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. April 11 to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to two motorcycles driving recklessly in the parking lot.
Officers contacted the two riders with one of them being identified as Joshua A. Dill, 25, of Fremont.
An investigation showed Dill had been given a prior trespass warning for the property. Dill was arrested for second-degree trespass.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today