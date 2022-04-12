 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested for trespassing

Police News

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. April 11 to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to two motorcycles driving recklessly in the parking lot.

Officers contacted the two riders with one of them being identified as Joshua A. Dill, 25, of Fremont.

An investigation showed Dill had been given a prior trespass warning for the property. Dill was arrested for second-degree trespass.

