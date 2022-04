Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. April 11 to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to two motorcycles driving recklessly in the parking lot.

Officers contacted the two riders with one of them being identified as Levi D. Duncan, 21, of Fremont.

An investigation showed Duncan had been given a prior trespass warning for the property. Duncan was arrested for second-degree trespass.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0