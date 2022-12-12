 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont man arrested on active warrant, sex offender registry violation

  • Updated
  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant.

He also was charged with a sex offender registry violation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Six interesting facts you may not have known about Hanukkah

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News