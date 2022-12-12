Fremont man arrested on domestic assault, strangulation

Fremont Police officers initiated a domestic assault investigation at 11:27 a.m. Dec. 11.
As a result of that investigation, William A. Betts Jr., 40, of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
Fremont Police responded to a disturbance at about 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the 200 block of North Clarkson Avenue.
A Fremont woman was cited after a vehicle accident.
Fremont Police officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 4 to the 1000 block of Ohio Street for an impaired male.
Fremont Police officers responded at 5:42 p.m. Dec. 10 to the 1500 block of East First Street for a domestic disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an …
The investigation continues into a Sunday morning accident that caused a vehicle to flip onto its top.
