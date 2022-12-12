 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested on domestic assault, strangulation

Fremont Police officers initiated a domestic assault investigation at 11:27 a.m. Dec. 11.

As a result of that investigation, William A. Betts Jr., 40, of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.

