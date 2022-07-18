 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested on multiple charges at a business

Police News

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 11:07 a.m. July 17 to a business in the 1500 block of North Bell Street in reference to a disturbance.

An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest Robert A. Andera, 46, of Fremont for terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

