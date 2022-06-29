Fremont man arrested on multiple charges, including obstruction and resisting arrest

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:59 a.m. June 29 to the 1200 block of North Grant Street for a physical disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers contacted an individual causing the disturbance. The individual was placed under arrest and resisted. An investigation determined he had also been involved in an earlier assault.

Fennel Preddy III, age 33, of Fremont was arrested for: assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace, obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest first offense, and disorderly conduct.

