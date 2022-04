Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 2:23 p.m. April 3 to a complex in the 800 block of North Main Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival officers could hear the disturbance coming from inside the complex.

An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of William E. Levens, 38, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and child abuse.

