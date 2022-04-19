Fremont man arrested on multiple charges

Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at about 12:10 a.m. April 18 in the 1800 block of North Broad Street.

Contact was made with the driver, Christopher Borja Taitano, 28, of Fremont. An investigation showed Taitano’s driving status was revoked and he had three active warrants out of Hall County. A knife was also located during the traffic stop.

Taitano was arrested on the three outstanding warrants and for driving during revocation, carrying a concealed weapon (1st), and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

