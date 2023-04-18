Fremont Police officers observed a traffic violation at about 5:03 p.m. Monday, April 17, at 17th Street and Somers Avenue.

A press release from FPD said immediate attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. The traffic stop was finally conducted in the 1800 block of Keene Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Brenton T. Deal, 36, of Fremont, existed the vehicle and refused to cooperate. He remained uncooperative and resisted when being placed into handcuffs.

Deal was arrested and charged with driving during revocation, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, third-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, child abuse neglect no injury, disturbing the peace, DUI first offense, refuse to submit to a chemical test.