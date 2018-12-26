A Fremont man was arrested Monday on suspicion of several charges following a disturbance complaint in the 1200 block of north Broad Street.
According to Fremont police, a citizen driving a vehicle reported that Eric E. Lowther, 36, was chasing him for an unknown reason.
Eventually, an officer caught up to Lowther near 12th and Broad streets.
According to reports, Lowther was belligerent. He had no valid identification and refused to identify himself. The officer attempted to put handcuffs on Lowther, but Lowther resisted and punched the officer in the face.
Lowther ran and a foot pursuit ensued. Lowther was caught and taken into custody after resisting other attempts to arrest him, police said.
He was charged with third degree assault on an officer, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and willfull reckless driving.
During a search of Lowther’s vehicle, a pair of brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia were located.
Lowther, a convicted felon, additionally was charged with possession of a weapon (brass knuckles) by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.