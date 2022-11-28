Fremont man arrested on several charges

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:33 p.m. Nov. 25 to the 1000 block of North Grant Street in reference to a verbal disturbance.

Responding officers were notified that an individual was inside a residence, screaming at people, breaking items in the residence, and had gone outside trying to hurt someone.

The male party was identified as Hector D. Martinez, 38, of Fremont who was arrested for disorderly conduct – Class III Misdemeanor, disturbing the peace – Class III Misdemeanor, criminal mischief – Class III Misdemeanor and third-degree assault by intimidation – Class I Misdemeanor.