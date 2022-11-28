 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont man arrested on several charges

  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:33 p.m. Nov. 25 to the 1000 block of North Grant Street in reference to a verbal disturbance.

Responding officers were notified that an individual was inside a residence, screaming at people, breaking items in the residence, and had gone outside trying to hurt someone.

The male party was identified as Hector D. Martinez, 38, of Fremont who was arrested for disorderly conduct – Class III Misdemeanor, disturbing the peace – Class III Misdemeanor, criminal mischief – Class III Misdemeanor and third-degree assault by intimidation – Class I Misdemeanor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine 'must endure this winter,' says President Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News