Fremont man convicted of aggravated bank robbery

OMAHA -- Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Anthony Wayne Hall, 65, was found guilty on Thursday, following a three-day jury trial in federal court for Aggravated Bank Robbery.

The Honorable Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., scheduled Hall’s sentencing for July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Hall, who had relocated to Fremont from Indiana approximately two months prior to the robbery, faces the potential for life in prison under the federal “three strikes” law, with a mandatory minimum of ten years. He has previously been convicted of murder, rape, and at least seven prior robberies. Hall had been released from prison on his prior convictions in 2018.

On November 21, 2019, Hall, armed with a realistic-looking replica revolver, robbed the downtown branch of First State Bank & Trust in Fremont. Hall left town with approximately $10,000 in cash after walking one bank employee to his vehicle under threat of being shot. A customer who attempted to enter the bank during the robbery was the first to call 911.

The next day, officers in Saint Joseph, Missouri attempted to stop Hall’s blue Chevrolet Camaro, but the vehicle fled and then crashed into a pole. Hall fled on foot and could not be located.