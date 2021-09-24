 Skip to main content
Fremont man dies in traffic accident on U.S. Highway 30
Dodge County Sheriff

The Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a personal injury traffic accident at approximately 2:30 a.m., Friday on U.S. Highway 30, between County Roads 9 and 10.

Nicholas Bechtel, 40, of Fremont died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation showed that a vehicle was stalled on Highway 30 in the westbound lane with its flashers illuminated when a 2016 Hyundai Accent traveling westbound, driven by Bechtel, swerved to miss the stalled vehicle and entered the south ditch where it struck a tree.

Bechtel, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Airbags were deployed. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the accident.

DCSO was assisted by the North bend Volunteer Fire Department and the Fremont Police Department.

