Fremont man faces charges

At approximately 1:50 a.m., June 16, Blake V. Strong, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 300 block of west 23rd Street.
He is accused of inflicting minor injuries to two acquaintances during an argument, Fremont Police reported.
Strong was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
