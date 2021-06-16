 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont man faces charges
editor's pick top story

Fremont man faces charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:50 a.m., June 16, Blake V. Strong, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 300 block of west 23rd Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is accused of inflicting minor injuries to two acquaintances during an argument, Fremont Police reported.

Strong was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden-Putin meeting opens with reporters shoving

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police make DUI arrest
Crime and Courts

Police make DUI arrest

  • Updated

At approximately 4:15 a.m., June 13, Tavaris T. Marshall, 28, of Concord, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the…

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 3:55 a.m., June 13, Cruz H. Delacruz, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News