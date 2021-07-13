 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont man faces charges
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont man faces charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 8:20 p.m., July 12, Noah E. Molzahn, 20, of Fremont was arrested at a residence in the 600 block of east 15th Street after an officer received a complaint of a hit and run in which he was the suspect, Fremont Police reported.

While on scene, officers placed a child into protective custody for lack of proper care.

Molzahn became disruptive, spitting at officers and using profanity.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

During his arrest, he became combative with officers who ultimately deployed a Taser device to take him into custody.

He was charged with assault on a peace officer, assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer, child abuse not resulting in serious bodily injury, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic surfing bittersweet for Native Hawaiians

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 7:35 a.m., July 11, Hunter A. Muff, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license followi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News