Fremont man faces charges

At approximately 8:20 p.m., July 12, Noah E. Molzahn, 20, of Fremont was arrested at a residence in the 600 block of east 15th Street after an officer received a complaint of a hit and run in which he was the suspect, Fremont Police reported.
While on scene, officers placed a child into protective custody for lack of proper care.
Molzahn became disruptive, spitting at officers and using profanity.
He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
During his arrest, he became combative with officers who ultimately deployed a Taser device to take him into custody.
He was charged with assault on a peace officer, assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer, child abuse not resulting in serious bodily injury, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.