Fremont man faces charges

At approximately 1:55 a.m., July 11, Matthew T. Maly, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 2600 block of Kansas Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance. He was also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and false imprisonment.
