Fremont man faces several charges

Police News

A Fremont man faces several charges after police arrested him in connection with a domestic assault.

Michael K. Austin, 52, was arrested after Fremont Police responded to a call at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the 1900 block of East First Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw a female with injuries. Fremont Rescue transported her to Methodist Fremont Health.

Police said a suspect to the assault was found inside a detached garage. The investigation determined the female was held against her will for several hours while being threatened and receiving injuries from Austin.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Austin and took him into custody.

Austin faces the following charges: second degree domestic assault; false imprisonment; terroristic threats; use of a weapon to commit a felony; strangulation; resisting arrest; disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct (Fremont City Ordinance); probation violation; criminal attempt: murder second degree.

Austin is being held in the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo.

