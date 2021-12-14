Fremont man found guilty in connection with farm burglary

A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglary at a farm east of Fremont on Monday.

John T. Ronan Jr. pleaded no contest to the charges, as well as to a separate case of possession of a controlled substance in the Dodge County District Court.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling near a farm that had reported recent thefts.

“There had been instances where the barn had been broken into and the power tools had their cords clipped and the copper taken out of them,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said.

The deputies observed a vehicle pull up to the address and a flashlight being walked around the property. The vehicle was empty and parked next to a no trespassing sign.

After exiting the property, Ronan was placed under arrest and found to have a flashlight and head-strap flashlight on him. He admitted to a deputy that he had been inside the barn and that another man was still on the property.

With the help of a K-9 unit, the man was found hiding in the grass on the property. He later admitted to a deputy that Ronan told him he had been out to the property with someone else on a previous night.

“(He) told the deputy that Mr. Ronan told him there was ‘cool stuff’ on the property like metal, which had value,” Gross said.

During a search of Ronan’s vehicle, deputies found two sets of pliers and three sets of wire clippers inside.

Ronan’s drug possession charge came from an earlier incident on Jan. 11, when DCSO investigators executed a search warrant at his residence in search of stolen items. With the help of a Fremont Police Department officer, they found a self-seal bag containing methamphetamine.

Judge Geoffrey Hall found Ronan guilty on all charges, ordered a presentence investigation and set his sentencing for Jan. 18.

In other district court news on Monday:

Andrew W. Whitley, 40, of Fremont admitted to violating the terms of his probation and pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 25, Whitley was sentenced to one year of probation for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and driving while revoked. On Oct. 18, investigators with the III Corps Drug Task Force were requested by probation to assist with a search of Whitley’s residence after suspicious items were found. During the search, a detective located two vials of meth and Whitley was placed under arrest. A motion to revoke his probation was made soon after his new charge was filed. As part of Whitley’s plea agreement, Gross said he would ask for his sentence to be run concurrently if he was sent to prison, but consecutively if he was given probation. He also requested a PSI and said he would not object to a furlough, which would be worked out. Hall found Whitley guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Jan. 24.

