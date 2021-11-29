Fremont man, Papillion woman both sentenced to probation for drug possession

A Fremont man and Papillion woman were both sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance in the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Hunter A. Muff, 23, and Courtney A. Cirian, 33, also both made guilty pleas and were found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall on Oct. 25.

On July 11, 2020, a Fremont Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle with no registration. The driver, 36-year-old Shane P. Cirian, did not have a driver’s license.

Cirian attempted to throw away an energy drink can, which was later discovered to contain a bag of meth. He pleaded guilty to his drug possession charge and entered the Dodge County Adult Drug Court on June 1.

During a search of the vehicle, a pipe containing methamphetamine was found by the passenger’s seat where Courtney Cirian had been sitting.

On June 14, Cirian failed to appear in court, as she had been arrested in Douglas County the week before on a felony theft charge. A bench warrant of $100,000 was issued for her arrest.

Exactly one year after Cirian’s arrest, an FPD officer pulled Muff over for driving without plates and making several traffic violations. He was found to have an expired driver’s license.

During Muff’s arrest, the officer found two baggies of a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine on him.

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan recommended a term of probation for Cirian, which her attorney agreed with.

Cirian’s attorney said her client had issues with substance abuse, but that jail had given her a new perspective. She also said Cirian had no significant history in crime and had completed several programs.

In looking at Cirian’s record on her presentence investigation report, Hall called the case “very troubling.”

“There is a significant amount of entrees here where you have failed to respect the law and for whatever reason continue to violate it,” he said. “So that gives me grave concerns.”

However, Hall said Cirian had a presumption of probation and sentenced her to probation. He also ordered her to take part in 60 hours of community service, employment enhancement, relapse prevention and a cognitive program.

In Muff’s case, Vaughan also said he was not opposed to a term of probation. Muff’s attorney said his client had been trying to find employment and had an upcoming evaluation later this week.

Although he said he was “concerned” by Muff’s case, Hall also said he was a suitable candidate for probation.

“I will give you that opportunity, but you need to understand and appreciate that if you don’t follow through, you’re coming back for sentencing and you most likely will not get a second chance,” he said. “So I hope you take advantage of this opportunity.”

Hall also ordered Muff to take part in 60 hours of community service, a cognitive program and relapse prevention.

In other district court news on Monday:

• Heidi M. Hall, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On April 26, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Hall over for driving without license plates. The deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the occupants to exit so a search could be made. A bag of meth was found inside a purse belonging to Hall. During a search of Hall, a glass pipe containing meth was also found. Vaughan said he would not object to a term of probation if Hall went through inpatient treatment with a furlough. Geoffrey Hall found Heidi Hall guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for Jan. 10. He also ordered Vaughan and Hall’s attorney to work out a furlough.

Alfred D. Brown, 65, of Fremont pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On Dec. 18, 2020, a DCSO deputy pulled Brown over in a non-plated vehicle for driving over the speed limit. Brown admitted to drinking alcohol, but a preliminary breath test resulted in a negative. He consented to a search, upon which the deputy found cocaine inside a cigarette pack. Vaughan said he would not object to a term of probation if Hall cooperated with his PSI, obtained a substance abuse evaluation and had no new law violations. Hall found Brown guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Jan. 10, 2022.

Michael T. Ogg, 52, of Fremont pleaded guilty to violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act. He was initially ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years after being found guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a minor in March 1997. Although Ogg was required to register every August, he failed to do so earlier this year. Vaughan said he would not object to a term of probation if Ogg cooperated with his PSI, desired probation and had no new law violations. Hall found Ogg guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Jan. 3, 2022.

Heather M. Kleckner, 44, of Columbus pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On July 25, a DCSO deputy and III Corps Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a home. In the garage, nearly 50 grams of marijuana were found, which Kleckner admitted to owning. Vaughan said he would not object to a term of probation if Kleckner cooperated with her PSI and had no new law violations. Hall found Kleckner guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for Jan. 3.

Bridget A. Leinen, 48, of Woodbine, Iowa, had a bench warrant of $100,000 placed for her arrest. She previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intention to apply for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court on Sept. 27, but failed to appear for her sentencing. Although Leinen’s attorney said his client was ill and made a motion to continue, Hall denied the request and issued the warrant.

