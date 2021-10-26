Fremont man, Papillion woman plead guilty to meth possession

A Fremont man and Papillion woman both pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Hunter A. Muff, 22, and Courtney A. Cirian, 32, both made their pleas regarding separate incidents that occurred exactly a year apart.

On July 11, 2020, a Fremont Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration. The driver, 36-year-old Shane P. Cirian, did not have a driver’s license.

Cirian attempted to throw away an energy drink can, which was later discovered to contain a bag of meth. He pleaded guilty to his drug possession charge and entered the Dodge County Adult Drug Court on June 1.

During a search of the vehicle, a pipe containing methamphetamine was found by the passenger’s seat where Courtney Cirian had been sitting.

On June 14, Cirian failed to appear in court as she had been arrested in Douglas County the week before on a felony theft charge and a bench warrant of $100,000 was issued.

In court, Cirian withdrew her previous writ not guilty plea to plead not guilty to possession of a controlled substance. As part of her plea, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said a charge had been dropped from the case.

With Muff’s case, an FPD officer pulled him over for driving without plates and a traffic violation on July 11. He was found to have an expired license and two prior convictions of driving without a license, and during his arrest, two small baggies containing meth were found in his wallet.

Muff also withdrew his previous writ not guilty plea to plead not guilty to possession of a controlled substance in court. As part of his plea, Gross said a charge had been dropped from the case and that the state would not object to a term of probation.

A motion made by Muff’s attorney to reduce his bond to a $5,000 signature bond was approved. Judge Geoffrey Hall ordered Muff to work or seek work and obtain a substance abuse evaluation.

Hall found both Muff and Cirian guilty, ordered presentence investigations and set their sentencing hearings for Nov. 29.

In other district court news on Monday:

Donald C. Weichman had his pretrial hearing continued to Nov. 29. Weichman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. Weichman’s attorney said she would consult with a psychologist before interviewing the alleged victim for a deposition.

Jason R. Hopson, 35, of Lincoln was not present for his hearing on a motion to revoke his post-release supervision. On Sept. 11, 2018, Hopson was sentenced to six years in prison for strangulation and false imprisonment. He was also sentenced to 18 months of PRS upon his release. In early September, Hopson failed to report for several office and drug testing appointments, while his last face-to-face contact with probation was on Aug. 19. Hall issued a bench warrant of $150,000 for his arrest.

