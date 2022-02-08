Fremont man pleads no contest, found guilty of attempted meth delivery

A Fremont man pleaded no contest in the Dodge County District Court Monday to attempted distribution of methamphetamine.

Vincent W. Perry, 43, initially filed a not guilty plea before entering the new plea and was found guilty of the class 2A felony by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

Between Jan. 10 and March 17, 2021, a confidential informant worked with the III Corps Drug Task Force and notified them he had arranged a drug transaction at a north Fremont gas station on Jan. 13, 2021.

Prior to the deal, the informant was searched, provided currency and given a listening wiring to allow investigators to monitor the meeting.

“The confidential informant said Vincent Perry is the one who sold them $100 worth of methamphetamine,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Anthony Hernandez said. “The drugs were tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine by the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab.”

As part of his plea, Perry’s attorney said the state would not be opposed to a probation term for his client.

After making the verdict, Hall ordered a presentence investigation and set Perry’s sentencing for March 21.

In other district court news on Monday:

Miguel Morales, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On July 25, 2021, a Fremont Police Department officer pulled Morales over for a minor traffic violation. After failing to provide registration and visibly shaking, Morales was asked to leave the vehicle. When asked by the officer, he admitted to having drugs inside of the car and a pipe containing meth was found on the floorboard. As part of his plea, Morales’ attorney said the state would not oppose a term of probation for her client. Hall found Morales guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for March 14.

Elizabeth M. Field, 30, of Fremont pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 23, 2021, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled a driver over for a malfunctioning tail light. After the driver failed to provide registration, Field, a passenger, was asked to exit the vehicle. During a search of her purse, two syringes containing meth were found inside. As part of her plea, Field’s attorney said his client would apply for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Hall found Field guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for March 14.

Jasten J. Zurcher, 19, of Fremont and Nathan Trout, 33, of Fremont had their status hearings continued to March 7 and April 18, respectively.

