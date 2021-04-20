Fremont man pleads no contest to child abuse resulting in stitches

A 22-year-old Fremont man pleaded no contest to charges of child abuse and domestic assault after throwing a plate at his six-month-old child and causing head injuries Monday.
Shae A. Renard, who appeared in the Dodge County District Court while in custody, was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.
On March 5, 2021, Fremont Police Department officers responded to Methodist Fremont Health on a report of child abuse to a six-month-old child who had severe lacerations to his face.
While investigating the incident, officers found that the injuries stemmed from a verbal argument between Renard and his wife in which he threw a ceramic plate at her, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.
“The plate shattered and shards of the ceramic struck the six-month-old, and as a result, sustained head injuries to the forehead, a laceration to the bridge of the nose requiring stitches and two lacerations to the left forehead,” she said.
After bringing his child to the hospital with his wife, Renard fled the scene from a vehicle, according to the police report.
Hall set Renard’s sentencing date for May 24.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Alvin C. Flowers, 67, of Omaha was sentenced to 18 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 8, 2019, a security officer at Methodist Fremont Health reported to the Fremont Police Department that a nurse had found a bag containing a black substance on Flowers. Flowers had told the nurse the bag was illegal and asked her to throw it away. The bag later tested positive for heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Flowers pleaded no contest to the charge on March 8. Flowers’ attorney said his client was unable to have his presentence investigation report completed due to medical issues after entering treatment and asked for a continuance. However, Hall denied the motion and proceeded to sentencing. Although Beamis sought a prison term for Flowers, Hall said he saw a presumption of probation in the case. Hall also ordered Flowers to take part in a change company class and said he would not oppose the probation being transferred to Douglas County.
- Craig E. Kocian, 43, of Saint Libory had his probation extended by 18 months after admitting to violating its conditions. On May 11, 2020, Kocian was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. On Aug. 30, 2020, Kocian was arrested in Howard County for possessing a firearm, as well as methamphetamine. He admitted to the violation in court and waived his right to a PSI to proceed to sentencing. Kocian’s attorney said her client had received an updated evaluation and undergone inpatient treatment. She also said Kocian had been regularly attending therapy. Hall said he was encouraged by the positive steps and extended Kocian’s probation by 18 months. “You’re unlikely to get another chance,” Hall told him.
- Derek J. Roth, 26, of Lincoln had his sentencing on a motion to revoke his probation continued to June 28. On May 29, 2018, Roth pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and domestic assault and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP. He was arrested in Lincoln for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony and was also cited for domestic assault and criminal mischief on Feb. 19, 2020, and on May 21, 2020, he was arrested in Lancaster County for assault. On March 1, Roth admitted to violating his probation. Roth’s attorney asked for a continuance, stating that his client would make his pleas in Lancaster County later this month and be sentenced in June. Although Beamis objected to the motion, Hall approved Roth’s continuance. “You’re on the shortest leash possible,” Hall told him. “You have no room for error, no room to get out of line.”
- Autumn H. Vaccaro, 24, of Alliance had her hearing on a motion to suppress set for June 22. Vaccaro is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge from a Jan. 21 incident. Vaccaro’s attorney asked for a motion to suppress for her client’s and the co-defendant’s statements, as well as all evidence involved. Beamis objected with a motion to be more definite and certain, saying that the motions needed to be more concise on what they were involving. Hall approved both Beamis’ and Vaccaro’s motions and ordered Vaccaro’s attorney to file an amended motion by the end of April.
- Ever I. Avelar, 20, of Fremont had his bond reduced to 10% of $50,000 on his two cases. On Dec. 2, 2019, Avelar was sentenced to two years in prison and one year of post-release supervision for possession of a controlled substance. A motion was filed to revoke his PRS last March, as he was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person from an incident on Dec. 21, 2020. On March 22, Avelar’s bond was lowered to $15,000, but he failed to appear in court on April 5 and had a bench warrant placed at $150,000. Hall set Avelar’s next hearing date for May 17.
- James D. Rowell Jr., 31, of Lincoln appeared on a motion to revoke his post-release supervision. Rowell was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of PRS for terroristic threats on March 3, 2020. On Jan. 6, he was arrested in Lancaster County for criminal trespassing, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. Hall set Rowell’s bond at $50,000 and set his next hearing date for May 17.
- Erich S. Kirchmann, 34, of Fremont; Allen J. Farrand, 33, of Omaha; and Jonathan M. Booze, 28, of Fremont were not present for their hearings. Hall issued a bench warrant of $150,000 for each of their arrests.