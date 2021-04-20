Fremont man pleads no contest to child abuse resulting in stitches

A 22-year-old Fremont man pleaded no contest to charges of child abuse and domestic assault after throwing a plate at his six-month-old child and causing head injuries Monday.

Shae A. Renard, who appeared in the Dodge County District Court while in custody, was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

On March 5, 2021, Fremont Police Department officers responded to Methodist Fremont Health on a report of child abuse to a six-month-old child who had severe lacerations to his face.

While investigating the incident, officers found that the injuries stemmed from a verbal argument between Renard and his wife in which he threw a ceramic plate at her, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.

“The plate shattered and shards of the ceramic struck the six-month-old, and as a result, sustained head injuries to the forehead, a laceration to the bridge of the nose requiring stitches and two lacerations to the left forehead,” she said.

After bringing his child to the hospital with his wife, Renard fled the scene from a vehicle, according to the police report.

Hall set Renard’s sentencing date for May 24.

In other district court news on Monday: