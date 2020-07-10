Fremont man resists arrest

At approximately 3:40 p.m. July 9, Levi M. Barnes, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of north Pebble Street where probation officers were seeking to take Barnes into custody, Fremont Police reported.
When police arrived, Barnes ran from the area. Fremont officers caught Barnes and put him into custody.
Barnes resisted the officers’ efforts to put him into a cruiser and one point “head-butted” one of the arresting officers which caused a minor injury to the officer.
