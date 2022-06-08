Fremont man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that Devin J. Strack, 24, of Fremont was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha as a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Strack to 37 months’ imprisonment, a press release stated. Following his release, Strack will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On April 5, 2021, Omaha Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and made contact with its occupants, including the front seat passenger, Strack.

Permission to search the vehicle was given by the driver and drug paraphernalia was found throughout the vehicle. Officers searched Strack’s black backpack and recovered several loose prescription pills and nine unused syringes. A handgun receiver was also found near the narcotics and syringes. When questioned about the items, Strack admitted to owning the backpack and knowing about the contents within. The receiver was examined by law enforcement and found to function as a firearm when fully assembled.

Strack was previously convicted of a felony offense, terroristic threats, in Douglas County, Nebraska, in 2019, which disqualified him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Omaha Police Department.

