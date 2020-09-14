Fremont man sentenced for burglarizing post office

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Patrick Newcomer, age 34, of Fremont, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for burglarizing a post office, theft of mail, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Newcomer to 30 months’ imprisonment. Following Newcomer’s release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

During the morning hours of September 12, 2019, Newcomer burglarized the Arlington Post Office after prying open the back door. Newcomer stole several pieces of mail, including packages and envelopes. Soon after Newcomer burglarized the post office, he used a debit card at an ATM in Fremont that he stole during the burglary. Surveillance footage captured Newcomer using the debit card.

On September 26, 2019, as part of the investigation involving the post office burglary, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Newcomer’s residence. Officers located Newcomer in the residence along with a Beretta, 9 mm handgun. Newcomer is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.