Marcus File, 36, of Fremont was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha for his role in a bank theft.
The Honorable Laurie Smith Camp sentenced File to four months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, File will serve a three-year term of supervised release. His sentence will run consecutive to state sentences for delivery and possession of controlled substances.
In December 2017, federal agents began investigating suspicious withdrawals from an account at First Nebraska Bank in Fremont.
The investigation showed that between August 2017 and December 2017, Marcus File and his wife, Erica File, a bank employee, acted together to make unauthorized withdrawals from a customer’s account. Marcus File has been ordered to pay restitution to the bank, who reimbursed the unauthorized withdrawals.
Co-defendant Erica File is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18, 2019.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
On April 1, 2019, File was sentenced in Dodge County District Court to four to five years in prison for selling methamphetamine.
File was sentenced on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a class IIA felony punishable under Nebraska law by 0 to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December.
District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall also sentenced File to two years in prison on another charge of possession of a controlled substance, a class IV felony. The two sentences were set to run concurrently and File received 179 days of credit for time served. The sentence aligned with the recommendation of the Dodge County Attorney’s office.
The delivery charge came in August of 2018, after the III Corps Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to arrange a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from File.
He had been charged with possession in a May 2018 incident, when he was found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.