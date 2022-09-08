Fremont man sentenced in federal court for drug conviction

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Trayton Jay Jackson, 25, of Fremont, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Jackson to 120 months’ imprisonment. After completing his term of imprisonment, Jackson will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.

On May 4, 2021, Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop in Fremont after observing a vehicle traveling at night with no working taillights and no rear license plate. Jackson was identified as the driver and couldn’t produce any paperwork for the vehicle.

During the stop Jackson admitted that he had marijuana in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A search of Jackson at the Fremont jail revealed another three baggies of methamphetamine on his person, with the total weight being over 50 grams.

This case was investigated by the III CORPS Drug Task Force.