Fremont man sentenced in federal court to 10 years imprisonment
Fremont man sentenced in federal court to 10 years imprisonment

  • Updated
Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced Monday in federal court in Omaha, that Richard Snyder, 46, of Fremont was sentenced after having pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Snyder to 120 months imprisonment. After completing his term of imprisonment, Snyder will be required to serve a 5-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.

On March 11, 2019, a Fremont police officer approached a parked vehicle. The driver’s side window was down, and the officer observed Snyder sitting in the driver’s seat holding a self-seal bag containing a white crystal-like substance. After making contact, the officer seized the substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine, with the total weight being approximately 2 grams. During a post-arrest interview, Snyder admitted to delivering 2-3 pounds of methamphetamine in the last six months.

This case was investigated by officers of the III CORPS Task Force.

— Tribune Staff

