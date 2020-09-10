Fremont man sentenced in federal court

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Wednesday that Socorro Gonzalez Hernandez, 51, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court today in Omaha, for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Gonzalez Hernandez to 12 months and one day in prison. Following Gonzalez Hernandez’s release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
On November 20, 2019, law enforcement agents conducted a search warrant at Gonzalez Hernandez’s residence in Fremont. Agents recovered a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun. The shotgun was loaded with five shotgun shells. Agents recovered other shotgun shells in various places in the residence. Gonzalez Hernandez admitted to knowing that the shotgun was in the residence. During the same search, agents located a receipt for a Ruger Super Redhawk .44 magnum revolver. The receipt indicated that Gonzalez Hernandez sold the revolver to a business in Fremont on January 8, 2019. The business later verified that Gonzalez Hernandez sold the revolver.
Gonzalez Hernandez was prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a convicted felon. He was convicted of the felony of possession of cocaine in the District Court of Finney County, Kansas, on or about July 7, 1994.
This case is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Guardian and Early Disruption initiatives. These initiatives seek to address threats to the public safety presented by individuals who would seek to acquire or use firearms to achieve violence and injure others. For more information about Project Guardian, please see https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
The case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fremont Police Department.
