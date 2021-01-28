Fremont man sentenced to 200 days for fleeing arrest in vehicle pursuit

Aryan C. Petersen, 29, of Fremont had his hearing continued to Jan. 28. Peterson is facing charges of terroristic threats and resisting arrest. On July 11, 2020, FPD officers were called to a gas station on a report of an intoxicated, shirtless man attempting to start fights with customers and yelling at staff. Peterson, who had left the scene, attempted to start more fights with other people, one of whom reported he had been assaulted by him. Officers noticed that Petersen, who was out of jail on bond, had slurred, rambling speech and watery eyes. Petersen eventually left the officers and walked into 23rd Street, obstructing traffic and yelling profanities at those who drove past. He continued to argue with officers and refused arrest, yelling as he was dragged to the police vehicle. Petersen banged his head on the cage of the car and spit on the plastic shield and door. After being taken to Methodist Fremont Health for medical clearance, he continued to yell insults and made vulgar comments to a female nurse. When officers returned him to the vehicle, Petersen made threats toward them and kicked one in the chest, causing his body camera to hit the ground. He also made threats against the officer’s family and spat on the forehead of another while being placed into a cell.