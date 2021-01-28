Fremont man sentenced to 200 days for fleeing arrest in vehicle pursuit

A 40-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 200 days in jail for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving on a revoked driver’s license Monday.
Andrew W. Whitley was also sentenced to 12 months of probation by the Dodge County District Court.
On Aug. 19, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Whitley inside his vehicle, which had plates that had expired three months prior.
After pulling the vehicle around, the deputy watched as Whitley’s car rapidly accelerated into an alleyway without signaling its turn. He continued to drive “with total disregard for the safety of people, property and vehicles within the downtown area,” according to the report.
The deputy activated emergency lights and sirens, but Whitley failed to stop, accelerating through a heavily populated parking lot. After Whitley made a right turn off of Main Street, an oncoming vehicle was forced to stop to avoid a collision.
Although the deputy lost sight of Whitley, bystanders directed law enforcement to the suspect’s vehicle, which was parked in a nearby parking lot. Whitley was not present, and his vehicle was found to contain several pipes containing methamphetamine, digital read scales, syringes and self-seal bags.
Bystanders identified Whitley as the driver of the vehicle, which also contained three fixed-blade knives over 3.5 inches. Whitley is not allowed to possess the weapons, as he is a convicted felon.
As law enforcement attempted to find Whitney at a Fremont residence, he called 911 to report that he was wanting to report his vehicle as stolen and that he was staying at a family member’s house.
Whitley denied being the driver of his vehicle during the incident, and after being briefly detained, he was released pending further investigation. On Aug. 20, DCSO obtained security camera footage from a business that depicted Whitley running away from the area of his parked vehicle and placed him under arrest.
Although Whitley previously filed a writ not guilty plea, he withdrew the plea on Dec. 7 to plead not guilty to the two charges.
Dodge County District Judge Geoffrey Hall sentenced Whitley to 200 days in jail on both of the charges to run concurrently. He was given credit for 109 days served.
Along with his probation term, Whitley was also given a 15-year license revocation for driving while revoked and a 2-year revocation fleeing arrest, with both to be run concurrently.
Whitley will be eligible for an ignition interlock device and Administrative License Revocation credit and was ordered to pay the costs of the court.
In other district court news on Monday:
Dennis L. Elsey, 70, of Fremont pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, his third offense. On March 13, 2020, a Fremont Police Department officer witnessed Elsey drive over areas of grass several times. After pulling Elsey over, the officer smelled an odor of alcohol and saw a bottle of vodka in the car. Elsey was placed under arrest after failing a preliminary breath test. Although Elsey previously pleaded not guilty, he withdrew his plea and was found guilty by Hall. Hall ordered a presentence investigation and set Elsey’s sentencing for March 15.
Joseph M. Phillips, 39, of Fremont pleaded no contest to attempting to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. On May 6, 2020, an FPD officer pulled Phillips over for exceeding the speed limit. Phillips, who had a revoked license, admitted to the officer he had illegal items in the vehicle. The officer found a zipper case with marijuana, a bong and a jar of tetrahydrocannabinol. Phillips previously pleaded not guilty, but withdrew the plea. Hall accepted Phillips’ new plea, found him guilty and ordered a PSI. He set Phillip’s sentencing for March 15.
Elizabeth K. Kunce, 39, of Fremont pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On Dec. 8, 2020, Kunce was pulled over by a DCSO deputy for expired license plates. The deputy smelled an odor of marijuana and saw a glass pipe inside the vehicle, as well as a syringe in Kunce’s purse. A probable search resulted in law enforcement finding a glass bong, meth and digital read scale. Hall accepted Kunce’s plea and found her guilty. He ordered a PSI and set Kunce’s sentencing for March 8.
Alexander W. Huggins, 24, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault. On July 31, 2020, an FPD officer received a report from a woman who had received text messages from Huggins, her husband. The victim also showed the officer an audio recording of Huggins hitting her from earlier that month. Hall accepted Huggins’ plea, found him guilty and ordered a PSI. He set Huggins’ sentencing for March 8.
Aryan C. Petersen, 29, of Fremont had his hearing continued to Jan. 28. Peterson is facing charges of terroristic threats and resisting arrest. On July 11, 2020, FPD officers were called to a gas station on a report of an intoxicated, shirtless man attempting to start fights with customers and yelling at staff. Peterson, who had left the scene, attempted to start more fights with other people, one of whom reported he had been assaulted by him. Officers noticed that Petersen, who was out of jail on bond, had slurred, rambling speech and watery eyes. Petersen eventually left the officers and walked into 23rd Street, obstructing traffic and yelling profanities at those who drove past. He continued to argue with officers and refused arrest, yelling as he was dragged to the police vehicle. Petersen banged his head on the cage of the car and spit on the plastic shield and door. After being taken to Methodist Fremont Health for medical clearance, he continued to yell insults and made vulgar comments to a female nurse. When officers returned him to the vehicle, Petersen made threats toward them and kicked one in the chest, causing his body camera to hit the ground. He also made threats against the officer’s family and spat on the forehead of another while being placed into a cell.
Kyle J. Kruger, 33, of Fremont had his hearing continued for a denial of a motion to revoke his probation. On Aug. 27, 2018, Kruger pleaded no contest to separate charges of possession of a controlled substance during a Nov. 1, 2017, incident and delivery of a controlled substance during a Oct. 21, 2017, incident and was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation. On Sept. 26, 2020, Kruger was cited in Lancaster County for a DUI, refusal of a chemical test, no proof of financial responsibility, improper registration and negligent driving. Additionally, he was cited for loitering and trespassing by the Lincoln Police Department on Sept. 27, 2020, and was arrested in Dodge County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 13, 2020. On Jan. 4, Kruger signed a denial document to a motion to revoke his probation that was made the previous month. Kruger’s motion to continue to Feb. 8 was granted by Hall.
Todd A. Schreck had his hearing continued to Feb. 8. Schreck is facing two separate charges of possession of a controlled substance, as well as an additional charge of escaping when under arrest on a felony charge. On Aug. 20, 2020, FPD officers were called to a disturbing the peace complaint as Schreck was banging on the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. After he was placed under arrest, a pipe containing meth was found in his pocket. On Dec. 8, 2020, a DCSO deputy pulled over a vehicle with expired plates. During a probable cause search, law enforcement found a glass bong, meth and digital read scale. On Dec. 11, Dodge County Corrections received information that the GPS monitor for Schreck, who was on house arrest, was not working. DCSO corrections officials attempted to call Schreck several times and visited his reported residence, where he found to not be staying at.
Isaiah L. Larson, 21, of Oakland had his status hearing set for April 5. Larson is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and assault by strangulation or suffocation. On Feb. 23, 2020, a victim reported to FPD that she had been sexually assaulted and abused at a concert by Larson, who said the contact had been consensual. Larson’s attorney made a motion to appoint a medical expert for the hearing. Although Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis objected, Hall granted the motion with a capped amount of $3,500, as well as a motion for deposition with both sides to resolve disputes. Additionally, Larson’s attorney made a motion to continue the 30-day deadline for filing motions, which was approved and set for March 31.
Frank J. Underhill, 37, of Fremont had his hearing continued to Feb. 1. He is facing a DUI charge. On Aug. 8, 2020, an FPD officer witnessed Underhill hit another car in a gas station parking lot. Underhill, who had a strong odor of alcohol from his breath, failed a preliminary breath test.
Jeffery S. Smith, 41, of Fremont had his bond set on a motion to revoke his probation. On July 1, 2019, Smith pleaded guilty to a DUI during an April 5, 2019, incident and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP. According to a document, Smith failed to report for probation and chemical testing and was found to not be at home during a visit in December 2020. He also failed to complete outpatient treatment. As Smith did not appear in court, Hall issued a bench warrant at 10% of $150,000.
Nia S. Ellis, 27, of Fremont had her bond set on a motion to revoke her probation. On June 28, 2020, Ellis pleaded no contest to a DUI, a fourth offense, during a Dec. 2, 2019, incident and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP. However, Ellis was arrested for driving during a 15-year revocation on Dec. 17, 2020. Hall set Ellis’ bond at 10% of $15,000.