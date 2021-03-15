Fremont man sentenced to 30 months of probation for marijuana delivery

“I would like to say that I really do take full responsibility for my actions, 100%,” he said.

Mendoza said he always tries to tell the truth, but was in denial of his use. He said he was disappointed in himself and wanted to choose a better path for himself and his family.

“I really screwed up big time, and I just want to have a chance to prove to you, prove to my family that I can be more than a man behind bars and I can be a hardworking father,” he said.

Although Hall said he had serious doubts of the sincerity of Mendoza’s words and had considered a prison sentence, he decided to give him an “onerous probation.”

“You need to do this for yourself and your family,” Hall said. “For probably the first time in your life, you need to put some effort into doing the right thing instead of the lazy, lazy thing. Shortcuts won’t cut it with this court.”

Along with the intensive supervised probation sentence, Hall also ordered Mendoza to take a new substance evaluation and take part in a weekly 12-step program, cognitive program, employment enhancement and relapse prevention, as well as 60 hours of community service.