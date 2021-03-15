Fremont man sentenced to 30 months of probation for marijuana delivery

A 20-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 30 months of probation for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in Dodge County District Court Monday.
Marc A. Mendoza, who pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 4, was facing a three-to-five-year prison term recommendation from the state.
“I think three to five is generous; I was looking at the bottom number being five,” Judge Geoffrey Hall told Mendoza. “That’s what I’m trying to impress upon you, is how serious a sentence you’re facing.”
Mendoza was under investigation by the Fremont Police Department III Corps Drug Task Force, which had been conducting surveillance on him at his apartment.
The task force received information from citizens and maintenance of Mendoza’s apartment building that high traffic had been moving in and out of his residence and that he would meet with vehicles outside the building several times a day.
The agents observed these meetings several times over the course of two days last November, and after one such instance, had FPD pull over a vehicle that Mendoza had made contact with.
After a probable search of the vehicle due to a marijuana odor, FPD officers found 2 grams of marijuana. The agents made contact with Mendoza at his residence, which also had a marijuana odor.
Mendoza consented to a search, which revealed 80 grams of marijuana packaged similarly to the substance found during the traffic stop, scales, grinders and a pipe.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said the state was seeking a prison term of three to five years for Mendoza. She said he showed dishonesty throughout his presentence investigation report, including his intent with possessing the marijuana.
“He continues to be dishonest about basically everything and anything in regard to this case,” she said.
“His motivation is not to get help or treatment, but rather just to get out of jail. His criminal history does display noncompliance with court orders.”
Beamis said Mendoza was not motivated by help or treatment, but rather to stay out of jail. She also said he had been unsuccessfully discharged from his last probation and also lied during his evaluation and application to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court.
“He made a comment that I think is the only truthful statement he makes within the PSI, which is, ‘I will help my family no matter what, even if it violates my bond conditions,’” Beamis said.
Mendoza’s attorney said his client understood the issues and wanted treatment. He also said as Mendoza had just turned 20 and had become a father that he was seeking a probation term.
“I would like to say that I really do take full responsibility for my actions, 100%,” he said.
Mendoza said he always tries to tell the truth, but was in denial of his use. He said he was disappointed in himself and wanted to choose a better path for himself and his family.
“I really screwed up big time, and I just want to have a chance to prove to you, prove to my family that I can be more than a man behind bars and I can be a hardworking father,” he said.
Although Hall said he had serious doubts of the sincerity of Mendoza’s words and had considered a prison sentence, he decided to give him an “onerous probation.”
“You need to do this for yourself and your family,” Hall said. “For probably the first time in your life, you need to put some effort into doing the right thing instead of the lazy, lazy thing. Shortcuts won’t cut it with this court.”
Along with the intensive supervised probation sentence, Hall also ordered Mendoza to take a new substance evaluation and take part in a weekly 12-step program, cognitive program, employment enhancement and relapse prevention, as well as 60 hours of community service.
“Foolish, lazy and selling drugs is no way to go through life,” Hall said. “You need to wake up and start making something of yourself.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Joseph M. Phillips, 39, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for attempted delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. On May 6, 2020, an FPD officer pulled Phillips over for exceeding the speed limit. Phillips, who had a revoked license, admitted to the officer he had illegal items in the vehicle. The officer found a zipper case with marijuana, a bong and a jar of tetrahydrocannabinol. Phillips previously pleaded not guilty, but withdrew it to plead no contest on Jan. 25. Beamis said despite Phillips’ criminal history, he was honest in his evaluation and was taking positive steps. Phillips’ attorney said his client was committed to getting the help he needed and had the resolve to complete probation. Hall sentenced Phillips to 30 months of probation on each count to run concurrently. He also ordered Phillips to take part in a cognitive program, relapse prevention and 60 hours of community service.
- Frank J. Underhill, 37, of Fremont had his sentencing continued to May 3. On Aug. 8, 2020, an FPD officer responded to a report of a pickup truck hitting another vehicle in a gas station parking lot. The driver, identified as Underhill, had watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He failed both a standardized field sobriety test and preliminary breath test. Underhill was charged with driving under the influence, a third offense, and pleaded guilty on Feb. 1. Underhill’s attorney said his client had applied to the Douglas County Veterans Services’ Veterans Home and is planning to undergo 30 days of rehabilitation in South Dakota. Hall approved a continuance of 45 days and ordered a furlough.