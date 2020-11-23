Fremont man sentenced to 30 months probation for burglary, drug possession

A 19-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 30 months of probation on charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.
"I was prepared to send you to prison for a long time," Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall told Clayton J. Gieselman. "However, I don't think that is going to give you the change that you need."
On Aug. 1, 2019, a Fremont Police Department officer was dispatched to the Morningside Overpass on a possible suicidal person. Gieselman, who was on the ledge, started to walk away and was detained.
A woman who was in the vehicle with Gieselman said he had gotten upset that someone had called her and was punching himself in Omaha that evening.
While driving back to Fremont, Gieselman "grabbed a knife from one of his bags and put it up to his neck," according to the police report. The driver pulled over, and Gieselman exited the vehicle, expressing suicidal thoughts.
FPD officers found two packages of medication labeled as amphetamine salts prescribed to other people, and Gieselman was released to his parents.
On Oct. 18, 2019, a Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a truck for driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit. After smelling marijuana, the deputy found drug paraphernalia on Gieselman, who was in the passenger's seat.
Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy found 10 pills of alprazolam, two containers of tetrahydrocannabinol, a container with brown powder and multiple small plastic bags, rolling papers and nine beer bottles. Both parties in the truck, who were under 21, tested positive during a breathalyzer.
On July 5, FPD officers were dispatched to a residence on a possible burglary the night before. The resident reported an individual entering the house on a camera, and her daughter saw Gieselman, a friend, wearing the same clothes on Snapchat.
After multiple attempts to contact Gieselman, a warrant was placed for his arrest on July 8. The estimated loss for the home was $2,025, while the estimated damages were $750.
Gieselman pleaded guilty to the three charges on Oct. 5. Hall called Gieselman's actions "moronic" and "idiotic" in court Monday.
"It's almost like he's begging this court to send him to prison for a long time," he said.
Hall denied a motion to continue Gieselman's sentencing. Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said the state was seeking three to five years of incarceration for Gieselman.
"The defendant is young and I understand he has no criminal history as an adult, however, he does have a criminal history as a juvenile, which does speak volumes," she said.
Beamis said Gieselman had admitted to continuing to use controlled substances and had failed to obtain an evaluation after applying for drug court.
"The defendant has not taken substantial steps in these matters, in the state's opinion, to warrant a term of probation," she said.
Gieselman's attorney said although his client had been acting like a kid and needed to grow up, he wanted to stress that he is 19 years old and was slowly but surely getting the point, and asked for probation.
Gieselman said he had dropped out of high school and had to deal with the death of his father last May.
"This year has been a rough year for me," he said.
However, Gieselman said since his father's passing, he's experienced the most growth in his life, having enrolled himself back in school at the Fremont Learning Center. He said he's set to graduate between December and February.
Hall told Gieselman he would give him one last chance and that it was time for him to grow up and quit making excuses.
"It's time to toughen up, buttercup," he said. "If you're going to make it, you're going to have to make some big changes in your life."
Hall sentenced Gieselman to 30 months of probation on each charge to be run concurrently. Along with the court costs, he was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for his burglary and write an apology to the victims.
Additionally, Hall ordered Gieselman to stay off social media and obtain a co-occurring evaluation, a weekly 12-step program, a cognitive program, a victim empathy class, relapse prevention and 60 hours of community service.
With Gieselman's education, Hall ordered him to finish school by spring 2021, find work part time and work full time after graduating and provide written progress of his grades every month until graduation.
"Do not waste this opportunity," Hall said.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Mark W. Poole, 56, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of probation for resisting arrest, a subsequent offense, as well as violating his current probation. Poole was found guilty of driving under the influence during a May 2018 incident and given 30 months of probation on Feb. 11, 2019. On Feb. 2, an FPD officer was called to a continued disturbance at a residence in which the resident reported that Poole, her ex-boyfriend, had been intoxicated and banging on the back door. After returning on a second call, the officer found multiple people outside along with Poole, whom he attempted to place under arrest for disorderly conduct. Poole resisted being placed in handcuffs and had to be restrained on the ground. He had a prior conviction for resisting arrest in 2018. Poole admitted to violating his probation and pleaded guilty to resisting arrest on Oct. 5. Although Poole's attorney attempted to continue the sentencing to Dec. 7 as he wanted to meet more with the county, Hall denied his motion. Poole's attorney said he had quit his substance use and found a new job in Omaha. As Poole had entered into treatment, Beamis said she was not opposed to probation. "Life's a lot easier to deal with not having your head in a bottle," Poole said. Hall said he was encouraged by the steps Poole had taken and gave him 30 months of probation on both charges to run concurrent. He also ordered Poole to take part in a 12-step program, cognitive program, relapse prevention class, 100 hours of community service and wear a continuous alcohol monitoring bracelet for 120 days.
- Justin L. Baker, 46, of Fremont pleaded no contest to DUI enhanced by refusal of a test, his third offense. On Dec. 29, 2019, an FPD officer approached Baker, who was asleep in a parked truck with its tail end partly in the road at a closed business in Fremont. After knocking on the window, the officer opened the door, woke Baker up and detected alcohol on his breath. Baker, who refused multiple tests, has DUI convictions from 2006 and 2017. As part of the plea agreement, Beamis said the state would be seeking probation. Hall ordered a presentence investigation and set Baker's sentencing for Jan. 4.
- Andrew J. Craig, 32, of Fremont pleaded no contest to one count of DUI enhanced by refusal of a test, his fourth offense, and one count of driving during a 15-year revocation. On Jan. 8, FPD officers were dispatched to a Fremont gas station on a report of two intoxicated men leaving. After locating the vehicle, an officer stopped the vehicle, which emitted a smell of marijuana. Craig, the driver, admitted to drinking but refused tests. He was previously convicted of one DUI in 2009 and two in 2010, upon which he received a license revocation for 15 years. Hall ordered a PSI and set Craig's sentencing for Jan. 4.
- Brenda M. Maddox, 52, of Fremont had her hearing continued after Hall approved a motion for deposition. On Nov. 30, 2019, FPD officer Chad Smith arrested Maddox on an active Douglas County warrant. After dropping Maddox off for booking in jail, Smith found a plastic bag with methamphetamine in the backseat of his patrol vehicle. Maddox entered a writ not guilty plea on Sept. 29 and continued the hearing to Monday. Maddox's lawyer filed a motion for deposition, as she said another officer had told Smith about Maddox and that he had waited for her to exit a grocery store before arresting her. As Smith waited to test the substance found in his car until after returning from the jail, Maddox's lawyer said she wanted to cross-examine Smith, as he said no one else had been in his vehicle that day. Beamis opposed Maddox's motion, as she said the report, body camera and vehicle camera had enough information. Hall approved Maddox's request and continued the status hearing to Jan. 18. Maddox's lawyer also made motions to produce evidence. Hall denied two of the motions, but allowed for two to be brought in during Smith's deposition and for her to review the certified copy of the warrant.
