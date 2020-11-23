Fremont man sentenced to 30 months probation for burglary, drug possession

Beamis said Gieselman had admitted to continuing to use controlled substances and had failed to obtain an evaluation after applying for drug court.

"The defendant has not taken substantial steps in these matters, in the state's opinion, to warrant a term of probation," she said.

Gieselman's attorney said although his client had been acting like a kid and needed to grow up, he wanted to stress that he is 19 years old and was slowly but surely getting the point, and asked for probation.

Gieselman said he had dropped out of high school and had to deal with the death of his father last May.

"This year has been a rough year for me," he said.

However, Gieselman said since his father's passing, he's experienced the most growth in his life, having enrolled himself back in school at the Fremont Learning Center. He said he's set to graduate between December and February.

Hall told Gieselman he would give him one last chance and that it was time for him to grow up and quit making excuses.

"It's time to toughen up, buttercup," he said. "If you're going to make it, you're going to have to make some big changes in your life."