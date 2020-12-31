Fremont man sentenced to 60 days in county jail for DUI

A 43-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 60 days in the Dodge County Jail for driving under the influence in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Todd L. Martin pleaded guilty to the DUI, his third offense, on Nov. 16. He was also sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.
On April 22, Fremont Police Department officers were called to a domestic disturbance. The victim, Martin’s wife, said the two had a minor altercation over money, with him believing she had taken his wallet before he left in her vehicle.
After officers located the victim’s vehicle and started a pursuit, Martin parked the car in the driveway and attempted to run on foot. He was apprehended and found to be revoked with an interlocked permit, according to the police report.
Although he passed a preliminary breath test, Martin had dilated pupils and sporadic movements and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.
For his jail sentence, Martin was given three days credit previously served. Hall also ordered Martin to find a sponsor within 45 days upon his release and attend a weekly 12-step program, cognitive program, victim impact panel and relapse prevention class.
Additionally, Martin had his license revoked for five years and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine within one year. He will also be subject to random testing and must work or seek work and install an interlock system.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Sean P. Huckaby, 19, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation after pleading guilty to one charge of attempted burglary and no contest to one charge of possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 21, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a report of a burglary of cigarettes and tobacco products totaling around $484.22 from a store in Snyder. After identifying the suspect’s license plate, the deputy made contact with Huckaby, who admitted to breaking the glass in the front door and stealing the items. On Sept. 25, a DCSO deputy made contact with a vehicle pulled over on the side of U.S. Highway 77. The deputy smelled a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, finding a bag of marijuana, a blotter paper of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and a bong. Huckaby, a passenger in the car, was placed in custody. Huckaby made his pleas to the two charges on Nov. 16 and was found guilty. Along with his probation, Hall ordered Huckaby to pay $860 in restitution to the store and attend a weekly 12-step program, relapse prevention and one pro-social activity per week.
- Keith A. Huisman Jr., 31, of Lincoln was sentenced to 24 months of probation after pleading no contest to violating a protection order. On Feb. 14, a DCSO deputy began investigating a violation of a protection order against Huisman on July 19, 2019. Huisman contacted the victim by text on Feb. 14 and again through a phone app on Feb. 22. On Oct. 5, Huisman pleaded no contest to violating the order. Along with probation, Hall also ordered Huisman to pay $137, take part in 30 hours of community service and undergo a mental health evaluation, counseling, batterer’s intervention and a cognitive program. Huisman was also told he could not make contact with the victim and must work or seek work throughout the duration of his probation.
- Ronald S. Nattress, 51, of Fremont pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence, terroristic threats and obstructing a peace officer and one charge of driving under the influence, terroristic threats and assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid. On May 20, a DCSO deputy pulled over a vehicle for failing to signal and smelled alcohol on Nattress, the driver. The deputy also saw an open alcohol container and observed Nattress to stumble and become uncooperative. Nattress soon became verbally aggressive, and deputies had to place a spit mask over his head after he attempted to spit on deputies. On June 29, FPD was dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver. A man on the scene said his daughter was in a vehicle with Nattress, who had two active Dodge County warrants. The man’s wife said she saw Nattress drive the wrong way on a one-way street and get out of the vehicle to attempt to fight her husband. After officers placed Nattress under arrest, he began to bang his head on the inside of the cruiser and spat at officers. Although he refused a PBT, officers found an open can of alcohol in his vehicle. Nattress previously filed not guilty pleas but withdrew them to plead no contest to the six counts. Hall found Nattress guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Feb. 1, 2021.
- Jimmy D. Dinovo, 62, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, pleaded no contest to one count of burglary. On Feb. 27, DCSO received a report of a burglary at Platte Valley Equipment for a battery, valued at around $50. Another report was received for 10 batteries on March 3. On April 6, an investigator showed the footage to Lanter Delivery Systems, a company that delivered parts to the business, and the manager identified Dinovo, an ex-employee. Dinovo previously filed not guilty pleas and failed to appear in court on Dec. 7. On Monday, Dinovo withdrew his previous pleas and was found guilty by Hall. Hall ordered a PSI and set Dinovo’s sentencing for Feb. 8, 2021.
- Charles J. LoGrande, 45, of Fremont pleaded guilty to one charge of domestic assault and one charge of terroristic threats. On May 25, an FPD officer was called to a possible home invasion. The victim said LoGrande had attempted to enter his residence, believing his niece, LoGrande’s ex-girlfriend, was residing there. The victim said he had woken up the previous day by LoGrande holding him down and demanding to know the location of his niece, threatening to kill him. On June 27, FPD was notified by LoGrande’s ex-girlfriend’s father, who said he had assaulted her. The officer observed a dark purple mark on the victim’s face and a bruise on her arm, but she declined to say how she received them, and LoGrande told the officer she must have fallen. Later that day, the victim called FPD to report that LoGrande had assaulted her three days prior by hitting her with a plastic container and a beer can, and had pushed and insulted her as well. LoGrande previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. Hall found LoGrande guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Feb. 8, 2021.
- Rusty J. Hoffman, 30, of Fremont had his sentencing continued to Jan. 11, 2021. He was placed on the sex offender registry for 25 years in December 2011 for third-degree sexual assault of a child. However, Hoffman failed to complete his semiannual verification with the DCSO in January. He was previously charged and convicted with two previous violations with the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act in December 2016 and April 2018. On Nov. 9, Hoffman pleaded guilty to violating the registry. For his scheduled sentencing Monday, Hoffman’s attorney, Travis Bennington, was not present. Hall withdrew Bennington from the case and had him replaced.
- Todd A. Schreck, 55, had his hearing continued to Jan. 11, 2021. He is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance. On Aug. 20, an FPD officer was called to a disturbing the peace complaint at a Fremont apartment. The victim, Schreck’s ex-girlfriend, said Schreck had been banging on her door and window, accusing her of having some of his property. After officers attempted to remove Schreck from the property, he became upset and tried returning to the apartment. Upon his arrest, officers found a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. Hall approved the motion to continue and set Schreck’s bond at 10% of $50,000.