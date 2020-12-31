Fremont man sentenced to 60 days in county jail for DUI

A 43-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 60 days in the Dodge County Jail for driving under the influence in the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Todd L. Martin pleaded guilty to the DUI, his third offense, on Nov. 16. He was also sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.

On April 22, Fremont Police Department officers were called to a domestic disturbance. The victim, Martin’s wife, said the two had a minor altercation over money, with him believing she had taken his wallet before he left in her vehicle.

After officers located the victim’s vehicle and started a pursuit, Martin parked the car in the driveway and attempted to run on foot. He was apprehended and found to be revoked with an interlocked permit, according to the police report.

Although he passed a preliminary breath test, Martin had dilated pupils and sporadic movements and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

For his jail sentence, Martin was given three days credit previously served. Hall also ordered Martin to find a sponsor within 45 days upon his release and attend a weekly 12-step program, cognitive program, victim impact panel and relapse prevention class.