Fremont man sentenced to eight to 11 years in prison for assault, threats

A 30-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to eight to 11 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for resisting arrest, second-degree assault and terroristic threats by the Dodge County District Court Monday morning.
Abel G. Ortiz Jr. was sentenced to five to eight years for assault and three years for threats, to be run concurrently. For the separate incident of resisting arrest, he was sentenced to three years to be run consecutively with the other charges.
“You’ve shown violence toward women, violence toward a peace officer, assault with a knife,” Judge Geoffrey Hall said. “This progression of violence is very concerning and seems to be escalating.”
On May 25, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were called to a report of a physical disturbance. The caller reported seeing Ortiz beating on a female in a nearby alley, and witnesses said they saw Ortiz kicking and dragging her there.
Ortiz refused to be placed under arrest, and while he was being placed in handcuffs, the victim shoved her hand between the handcuff and his wrist, yelling at officers to let Ortiz go.
After a struggle, Ortiz and the victim were placed in handcuffs. Ortiz refused to enter the back seat. Ortiz was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where he headbutted an officer who was speaking to him, causing a small amount of bleeding.
On May 23, 2020, FPD officers received a report from a man who said that another man came up from behind him and put a knife to his neck while he was at his daughter’s residence to fix her PlayStation 4.
A week later, the victim identified the man as Ortiz and said he believed he wanted to kill him. The victim received a cut to his finger while trying to get Ortiz off of him, and two family members of the victim who lived at the residence said they witnessed the fight.
Ortiz previously filed a writ not guilty plea to the three charges, but withdrew it to plead guilty on Dec. 14, 2020.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Ortiz has a continual violent criminal history as indicated by the presentence investigation report.
“The defendant continues to threaten his victims while he’s incarcerated,” she said. “He has an extensive criminal history for being as young as he is, including already doing a prison sentence back in 2013.”
Ortiz’s attorney said he had seen his client grow since first meeting him and that taking classes in probation would help him more than a prison sentence.
“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Ortiz said. “I’m sorry for what I did, and I really want to change my life around.”
However, Hall said he believed Ortiz would not be a suitable candidate for probation, as he was concerned by his PSI report.
“It shows a progression of violence toward other human beings,” Hall said. “It cannot and will not be tolerated by this court.”
For his prison sentence, Ortiz was given 252 days credit served for his first case and 214 days credit for his second. He was also given nine months of post-release supervision for each case to run consecutively.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Ronald S. Nattress, 51, of Fremont was sentenced to six years in prison for two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of terroristic threats, obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a public safety officer with bodily fluid. On May 20, 2020, Nattress was pulled over in his vehicle for failing to signal by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy noticed that Nattress had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, and an open container of alcohol was found in the cup holder. Nattress refused to identify himself and stumbled once leaving his vehicle. He soon started to become verbally aggressive, threatening multiple deputies, and refused a preliminary breath test. A spit mask was placed over Nattress’ head after he attempted to spit on deputies. On June 29, 2020, FPD officers responded to a possible impaired driver and found Nattress at the scene, who was unsteady on his feet, smelled like alcohol and had two active warrants. Another man on the scene said his daughter was in a vehicle with Nattress, who drove the wrong way on a one-way street and got out of the vehicle in an attempt to fight him. After officers placed Nattress under arrest, he began to bang his head on the inside of the cruiser and spat at officers. Although he refused a PBT, officers found an open can of alcohol in his vehicle. Nattress previously pleaded not guilty, but withdrew his plea and pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 28, 2020. Based on his threats of killing and sexually assaulting officers and deputies, Beamis said Nattress was a danger to society and asked for the maximum sentencing. Nattress apologized for his actions and said he acted in that way due to his mental illness. For the first incident, Hall sentenced Nattress to three years for the DUI, three years for terroristic threats and one year for obstructing a peace officer to be run concurrently. For the second incident, Hall sentenced Nattress to three years for the DUI, three years for terroristic threats and one year for assaulting a public safety officer to be run concurrently. The two incidents’ charges were set to run consecutively. Hall also sentenced Nattress to 18 months of PRS, nine months for each case, and revoked his driver’s license for 30 years, 15 years for each case. Hall also ordered Nattress to install an ignition interlock device and enter into a 12-step program, cognitive program and relapse prevention. Additionally, Nattress was ordered to give officers and deputies a written apology for his actions. “Ronald Nattress, this is your time. You’ve hit rock bottom,” Hall told Nattress. “There’s nowhere to go but up.”
- Brandon T. Saunders, 47, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was sentenced to three years in prison for intentional child abuse and third-degree domestic assault. On Feb. 23, 2020, Saunders was arrested by the Hooper Police Department outside of his residence, where he was seen yelling by a witness. According to the report, Saunders had choked his wife and pinned her against a wall and also assaulted his daughter repeatedly with a belt and threw items at her. Beamis said Saunders had absconded for four months after the incident and claimed to be his brother once he was caught. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 14, 2020. Saunders’ attorney said his client was constantly moving due to his construction career. He also said his client was living in Arkansas and had seven children, three of which live in Nebraska, across the country. Saunders apologized and said he was attempting to seek help and had been approved to live in a three-quarters house in Fremont. He also said the incident was a result of his methamphetamine use, as he had taken it as part of a “hazing” ritual with a motorcycle club he was involved with. However, Hall said Saunders had placed “trauma and injury” on his children and believed he was not a candidate for probation. Hall sentenced Saunders to three years in prison for the child abuse charge and one year for the domestic assault charge to run concurrently. He was given 70 days credit served on both charges. Hall also sentenced Saunders to 18 months of PRS and to receive a co-occurring evaluation upon his release. Saunders was also ordered to have limited contact with his wife and children and to take part in a batterers’ intervention program, cognitive program and relapse prevention. “You’ve indicated that you want to change your ways, so you’re going to do what it takes to turn your life around” Hall told Saunders. “Talk is cheap; I’m about action.”
- Caleb B. Noyes, 31, of Nickerson was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for a DUI with two prior convictions. On Aug. 10, 2020, a DCSO deputy was called to a report of an unconscious Noyes in a vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy watched the vehicle move forward before asking Noyes to stop. Noyes, who had glossy eyes and slow speech, also had a six-pack of beer on the passenger side floor with three bottles missing. Noyes admitted to drinking and failed a standard field sobriety test and PBT. On Oct. 5, 2020, Noyes pleaded no contest to the charge and entered into inpatient treatment soon after. Beamis said she was initially seeking a prison term for Noyes and was not impressed by his comments on the PSI report, but said his completion of the treatment program showed he was a worthy candidate for probation. Hall agreed with Beamis, and said he was encouraged by the steps Noyes had taken. Hall also sentenced Noyes to obtain an evaluation, take part in 60 hours of community service and attend a weekly 12-step program, cognitive program and relapse prevention. “I hope this is real, I hope that you’re not just doing this to try to stay out of prison,” Hall told Noyes. “If you’re truly committed to sobriety, you need to work at that every day.”
- Frank J. Underhill, 37, of Fremont pleaded guilty to a DUI with two prior convictions. On Aug. 8, 2020, an FPD officer responded to a report of a pickup truck hitting another vehicle in a gas station parking lot. The driver, identified as Underhill, had watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He failed both a SFST and PBT. Beamis provided enhancement with Underhill’s prior convictions, which Hall approved. Underhill’s lawyer said his client was applying to the Douglas County Veterans Services’ Veterans Home. Hall accepted Underhill’s plea, found him guilty and ordered a PSI. Underhill’s sentencing was set for March 15.
- Jonathan M. Booze, 28, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On Dec. 5, 2019, an FPD officer attempted to pull over Booze, as his operator’s license was revoked. Another officer found a plastic bag of meth near Booze, who exited the vehicle quickly after pulling into a driveway. Meth was also found on one of the occupants of the vehicle. Hall accepted Booze’s plea, found him guilty and ordered a PSI. Booze’s sentencing was set for March 8.
- Colleen M. Greenough, 44, of Fremont had her status hearing and motion to suppress evidence continued to March 17. Greenough is facing a DUI charge with two prior convictions. On Aug. 23, 2020, Greenough arrived at a Fremont state lake after her son had to be rescued from the water with two other boys. A DCSO deputy on the scene noticed that Greenough had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. She admitted to drinking prior to receiving the call and had a PBT result over the legal limit. Greenough has pleaded not guilty to the charge and filed a motion to suppress. Beamis said the hearing would likely last around two hours.
- Brittany A. Lemus, 29, of Omaha was not present at her hearing on a motion to revoke her probation. On Aug. 31, 2020, Lemus pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance from a July 1, 2020, incident and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP. According to a report, Lemus tested positive for meth and alcohol while staying at the Stephen Center in Omaha and was removed on Nov. 22, 2020. Lemus was instructed to stay at a sober living house in Omaha, but left on Nov. 23 and made no contact with probation. Her whereabouts are also unknown, and because of this, Hall issued a bench warrant at $150,000.