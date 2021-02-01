Fremont man sentenced to eight to 11 years in prison for assault, threats

On May 23, 2020, FPD officers received a report from a man who said that another man came up from behind him and put a knife to his neck while he was at his daughter’s residence to fix her PlayStation 4.

A week later, the victim identified the man as Ortiz and said he believed he wanted to kill him. The victim received a cut to his finger while trying to get Ortiz off of him, and two family members of the victim who lived at the residence said they witnessed the fight.

Ortiz previously filed a writ not guilty plea to the three charges, but withdrew it to plead guilty on Dec. 14, 2020.

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Ortiz has a continual violent criminal history as indicated by the presentence investigation report.

“The defendant continues to threaten his victims while he’s incarcerated,” she said. “He has an extensive criminal history for being as young as he is, including already doing a prison sentence back in 2013.”

Ortiz’s attorney said he had seen his client grow since first meeting him and that taking classes in probation would help him more than a prison sentence.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Ortiz said. “I’m sorry for what I did, and I really want to change my life around.”