Fremont man sentenced to five to six years in prison on drug, firearm charges

A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to five to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm Monday.
Ryan C. Sorenson also pleaded no contest to the two counts in the Dodge County District Court before being found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.
On May 21, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was notified of a domestic violence situation in the parking lot of a north Fremont hotel. Deputies went to the vehicle and made contact with Sorenson and Victoria E. Solberg, 31, of Fremont.
“Both parties were actively engaged in an altercation when the deputies had contact with them,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “Deputies ran the parties through dispatch, and both had active warrants out for their arrest.”
Sorenson, a convicted felon, and Solberg were placed under arrest and an inventory search was made on the vehicle, Beamis said.
“A deputy located under the trunk 455.5 grams of a green leafy substance that was roughly over a pound,” she said. “... Deputies also located an AR-556 with two loaded magazines in the trunk as well.”
On July 26, Solberg was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no contest to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two years for possession of methamphetamine to run concurrently.
Although he previously filed a writ not guilty plea, Sorenson withdrew it to make his new pleas in court. Given the amount of drugs and firearm, Beamis said she felt a prison term was appropriate for Sorenson, who also has a warrant out of Douglas County.
Hall honored the plea agreement and sentenced Sorenson to five to six years in prison on each count to run concurrently. Sorenson was given credit for 94 days previously served on both counts and must serve a minimum of three years on the drug charge and 2.5 for the firearm charge.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Adam S. Frey, 37, of Omaha had his post-release supervision term unsuccessfully terminated after admitting to violating its terms. On Jan. 13, 2020, Frey was sentenced to one year in prison for third-degree domestic assault after his probation was revoked. Following his term, he was ordered to 12 months of PRS. However, a motion to revoke Frey’s PRS was made on April 22, 2020, after he failed to report for a scheduled office visit and respond to contacts made in March 2020. He failed to appear in court on June 29, 2020, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Frey’s attorney said his client had left due to a family emergency and had been clean from drug use. “This is a very disappointing case,” Hall told Frey. “You were given the opportunity to rehabilitate yourself, but for whatever reason, you failed to do so.” Hall gave Frey credit for time previously served in addition to the termination of his PRS.
- Robert J. Patashinsky, 24, of Fremont pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving stolen property. On July 7, DCSO was made aware of a stolen vehicle heading out of Omaha. A deputy pursued the vehicle south of Fremont as it drove recklessly into Camp Cedars, where they lost sight of it. Witnesses told deputies they saw the vehicle roll onto its side and a male and female kicking the windshield to escape. With assistance from 3 Corps Drug Task Force, K-9 units and an air wing, DCSO searched the area and was notified by a resident as to the suspects’ location. The married occupants of the car, Patashinsky and Cheyenne T. Smith, 24, of Fremont, were arrested. Additionally, a broken glass pipe of meth was found inside the vehicle. As part of Patashinsky’s plea deal, Beamis said she would not be opposed to a probation term. Hall found Patashinsky guilty and said he must work or seek work and stay away from drugs and alcohol. He also ordered a presentence investigation and set Patashinsky’s sentencing for Oct. 4.
- Jacob L. Kohout, 37, of Fremont pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court. At around midnight on Sept. 21, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were in search of suspects looking through cars and threatening to smash windows. The officers approached Kohout, who was riding a bicycle with no lights on. He refused to stop, and after his arrest, a small bag of meth was found on him. Kohout was released on bond last December and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26. However, he was not present and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, which was made on June 26. Hall found Kohout guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Oct. 4.
- Aaron A. Montemayor, 31, of Fremont pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On June 16, a Dodge County probation officer called FPD on a drug violation. The officer said they had conducted a visit on Montemayor and saw drugs inside the house. Upon searching the residence, FPD officers found a glass pipe containing meth. Hall found Montemayor guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Sept. 27.
- Rodrik J. Stone, 44, of Omaha had his bench trial on a motion to revoke his probation set for Oct. 13. Stone was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on May 21, 2020. He has denied the motion to revoke his term, which was made after he was arrested in January and March.
- Thomas J. Willhite, 39, of Fremont had his hearing on motion to suppress set for Sept. 22. Willhite is facing three counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance, which he has pleaded not guilty to.
- Heather L. Charles, 33, of Omaha had her arraignment hearing continued to Oct. 4. Charles is facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. She said she was planning on hiring a private counsel and asked to continue the hearing, which was approved by Hall.
- Jason L. McGoveran, 37, of Loop City had his hearing continued for one week to Aug. 30 to allow him to consider a plea arrangement on a motion to revoke his probation.
- Erik A. Lango, 25, of Fremont; Adrianne E. Mott, 39, of Omaha; and Justin W. Nelson, 37, of Omaha were all not present for their hearings. Hall issued bench warrants of 10% of $150,000 for their arrests.