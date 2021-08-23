Fremont man sentenced to five to six years in prison on drug, firearm charges

A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to five to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm Monday.

Ryan C. Sorenson also pleaded no contest to the two counts in the Dodge County District Court before being found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

On May 21, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was notified of a domestic violence situation in the parking lot of a north Fremont hotel. Deputies went to the vehicle and made contact with Sorenson and Victoria E. Solberg, 31, of Fremont.

“Both parties were actively engaged in an altercation when the deputies had contact with them,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “Deputies ran the parties through dispatch, and both had active warrants out for their arrest.”

Sorenson, a convicted felon, and Solberg were placed under arrest and an inventory search was made on the vehicle, Beamis said.

“A deputy located under the trunk 455.5 grams of a green leafy substance that was roughly over a pound,” she said. “... Deputies also located an AR-556 with two loaded magazines in the trunk as well.”