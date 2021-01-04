Fremont man sentenced to four to five years in prison for failing drug court

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Salcido had violated condition six of the drug court’s terms on Nov. 13, 2020, by leaving his residence at the A.R.C.H. Men’s Halfway House in Omaha without the court’s approval.

Beamis also cited other incidents during Salcido’s time within the program, including being discharged from treatment and using substances, including alcohol, while underage.

“He has numerously lied to the drug court team and continues to manipulate the drug court team and continued his dishonesty during pretty much the entire time he was within the program,” she said.

Additionally, Beamis said Salcido contacted his mother and girlfriend despite being instructed not to by the court and said the state was seeking a prison term of five to eight years.

“His level of dishonesty … shows a complete disregard for the drug court program,” she said.

Salcido’s attorney said prison would have a negative effect on his client, who he said didn’t have a lengthy criminal record, and said he would find success with probation.

“I’d really like to apologize for the way that I acted,” Salcido said. “You guys gave me a chance, and I blew it.”