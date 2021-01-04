Fremont man sentenced to four to five years in prison for failing drug court

A 20-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to four to five years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for failing to comply with the terms of the Dodge County Adult Drug Court Monday.
Jamie J. Salcido admitted to the violation in the Dodge County District Court. He initially entered the drug court on May 6, 2019, after being found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance.
“You stood in front of me in drug court and the team and lied to our faces time and time and time again,” District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall said. “I kept thinking that someday you were going to wake up. Well, for whatever reason, you didn’t.”
On Sept. 25, 2018, a Fremont Police Department officer pulled over Salcido for driving 42 mph in a 30 mph zone at the intersection of Military and Platte avenues.
After making contact with Salcido, the officer smelled marijuana from the vehicle and asked him to exit. Although he initially said there was nothing in the car, Salcido admitted he had marijuana in his book bag after the officer said they would conduct a search.
Upon searching the bag, the officer found a glass jar with individual bags of marijuana and a digital scale inside. Salcido later admitted to drug investigators that he was selling marijuana.
On Dec. 12, 2018, Salcido pleaded guilty to the possession charge and made an application to the drug court.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Salcido had violated condition six of the drug court’s terms on Nov. 13, 2020, by leaving his residence at the A.R.C.H. Men’s Halfway House in Omaha without the court’s approval.
Beamis also cited other incidents during Salcido’s time within the program, including being discharged from treatment and using substances, including alcohol, while underage.
“He has numerously lied to the drug court team and continues to manipulate the drug court team and continued his dishonesty during pretty much the entire time he was within the program,” she said.
Additionally, Beamis said Salcido contacted his mother and girlfriend despite being instructed not to by the court and said the state was seeking a prison term of five to eight years.
“His level of dishonesty … shows a complete disregard for the drug court program,” she said.
Salcido’s attorney said prison would have a negative effect on his client, who he said didn’t have a lengthy criminal record, and said he would find success with probation.
“I’d really like to apologize for the way that I acted,” Salcido said. “You guys gave me a chance, and I blew it.”
Hall said Salcido was given a tremendous opportunity, significant resources and the tools to succeed and had an advantage over many of the other participants of the drug court to make a positive impact.
“I’ve been trying to wrap my mind around your case for two years now,” he said. “With all these talents and potential, for whatever reason, you were never able to get past the criminal thinking, the criminal activity.”
Hall terminated and revoked Salcido’s drug court bond and sentenced him to prison. Salcido was given 137 days credit previously served.
“I hope the lightbulb comes on and you turn your life around and make something of yourself,” Hall said.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Justin L. Baker, 46, of Fremont was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 30 months of intensive supervised probation for driving under the influence. On Dec. 29, 2019, an FPD officer approached Baker, who was asleep in a parked truck with its tail end partly in the road at a closed business in Fremont. After knocking on the window, the officer opened the door, woke Baker up and detected alcohol on his breath. Baker, who refused multiple tests, has DUI convictions from 2006 and 2017. On Nov. 23, 2020, Baker pleaded no contest to the charge and was found guilty. Along with his sentence, Hall ordered Baker to pay a $1,000 fine and revoked his driver’s license for five years. Baker was given credit for two days served in jail.
- Jeremy D. Thimsen, 24, of Nickerson was sentenced to 18 months of probation for violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act. Thimsen was convicted in September 2017 of child abuse and placed on the sex offender registry for 25 years. An arrest warrant was placed on Thimsen by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020 after failing to complete his mandatory verification status the May prior. Thimsen had previously been charged and convicted for violating the registration act in August 2019. In court, Thimsen apologized for his actions and said he would do better. Hall ordered Thimsen to register as a sex offender and approved a motion to transfer his probation to Iowa.
- Roger L. Weichman, 49, of Newman Grove, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On May 14, 2020, a DCSO deputy was attempting to serve a warrant on an individual. After seeing a man leave his residence on a motorcycle, the deputy followed in pursuit, believing him to be the individual. The man identified himself as Weichman, who had a suspended driver’s license. During a search of Weichman, the deputy found a small glass jar with methamphetamine inside. Weichman had previously filed a not guilty plea, but withdrew the plea in court. Beamis said the state would seek a prison term of two years for the case. Hall found Weichman guilty, ordered a presentence investigation and set his sentencing for March 8.
- Marc A. Mendoza, 19, of Fremont pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. On Nov. 4, 2020, he was arrested by agents with FPD’s III Corps Drug Task Force, which had been investigating his apartment traffic over the past two days. After witnessing a meeting between Mendoza and an individual, the agents had their car pulled over by officers, who found marijuana. During a search of Mendoza’s apartment, the agents found 80 grams of marijuana. Mendoza’s attorney said his client would apply to drug court and forfeit his proceeds from his operation. He also asked to reduce Mendoza’s bond from 10% of $50,000 to $25,000, which Hall granted. Hall found Mendoza guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Feb. 22.
- Haran D. Niemi, 41, of Littleton, Colorado, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge. On June 4, 2020, FPD received a report of a vehicle with a camper that was “all over the road and unable to maintain their lane.” They were also told by a witness that the vehicle hit a sign, and the officer witnessed the vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Niemi, who was driving the vehicle, had glossy eyes and slurred speech and refused to give a sample breath for a chemical test. Beamis said she would not oppose probation, and Hall found Niemi guilty. Hall ordered a PSI and set Niemi’s sentencing for Feb. 22.
- Charlotte E. Anderson, 54, of Scribner filed a motion to suppress evidence. She pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth on Sept. 28, 2020. On Jan. 8, 2020, an FPD report said officers found the substances in Anderson’s property after she reported a home invasion. Hall set Anderson’s hearing for Feb. 24 and told her attorney to file the motion by Friday.
- Andrew J. Craig, 32, of Fremont had his sentencing continued to Jan. 19. He pleaded no contest to driving while revoked from a DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test, his fourth offense, on Nov. 23, 2020. Craig’s attorney said he made the motion on Thursday and that his client had done outpatient treatment. Although Beamis opposed the motion, Hall granted the continuance.
- Caleb B. Noyes, 31, of Nickerson had his sentencing continued to Feb. 1. He pleaded no contest to a DUI charge on Oct. 5, 2020. Although Noyes was not present in court, his attorney said he was in inpatient treatment in Lincoln and that he had filed a motion to continue, as the facility would not allow him to exit until he had finished.
- Patrick J. Struz, 45, of Fremont had his reentry court date scheduled for Jan. 22. He appeared in court without an attorney on a motion to revoke his PRS for failing to register as a sex offender on Nov. 9, 2020. Struz was on 12 months of PRS after serving time in prison for two counts of intruding on a person without consent.
- Shane P. Cirian, 35, of Papillion and Tekisha R. Skeens, 46, of Fremont were not present at their hearings. Hall issued bench warrants at $100,000 for both individuals.