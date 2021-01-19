Fremont man sentenced to jail term, probation on refusal to submit to chemical test

Craig’s attorney, who appeared through Zoom, said his client made a “bad mistake,” but took responsibility for his actions. He said Craig had gotten an alcohol evaluation, had not had a drink in more than a year and was a suitable candidate for probation, as his last offense had not been for 10 years.

Additionally, Craig said he had been attending weekly awareness counseling and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“I know that I messed up that night,” he said. “... I wish I could take back that night and not be there. I should not have put myself in that position.”

Although Hall said he was troubled by Craig’s prior revoked probations, as well as his statements in the presentence investigation report on what happened, he said he would base Craig’s sentencing on the time since his last offenses and his supportive role as a father.

“So that is a factor that I’m considering when handing down this sentence today,” he said. “However, that past does not go away. It’s out there hanging over your head.”

With Craig’s jail sentencing, he was given credit for one day previously served. He must serve a minimum sentence of 68 days.