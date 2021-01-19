Fremont man sentenced to jail term, probation on refusal to submit to chemical test

A 32-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 30 months of probation for refusing to submit to a chemical test and driving while revoked Tuesday.
Andrew J. Craig pleaded no contest to the two counts on Nov. 23, 2020, and was found guilty by Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.
“At first blush, this case clearly looks like a prison sentence of significant time,” Hall said. “But I’m going to give you the privilege of probation, and I’m doing that primarily because there’s been basically a 10-year gap. I do believe that people change.”
On Jan. 8, 2020, a Fremont Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station on a report of two intoxicated men. A witness gave a description of the suspects, their vehicle and the direction they left in.
After approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana and pulled it over. Craig, who was driving, said he had drank “a few beers” and would not be willing to submit to a field sobriety test.
Craig, who also admitted to driving on a revoked driver’s license, was observed to have slurred speech, watery eyes and poor balance. He was placed in the back of the cruiser and continued to refuse to submit to a breath sample, even when taken into custody.
Craig initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, but later withdrew his plea. His charge of refusing to submit to a test was found to be a fourth offense, the last being in 2010.
Craig’s attorney, who appeared through Zoom, said his client made a “bad mistake,” but took responsibility for his actions. He said Craig had gotten an alcohol evaluation, had not had a drink in more than a year and was a suitable candidate for probation, as his last offense had not been for 10 years.
Additionally, Craig said he had been attending weekly awareness counseling and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
“I know that I messed up that night,” he said. “... I wish I could take back that night and not be there. I should not have put myself in that position.”
Although Hall said he was troubled by Craig’s prior revoked probations, as well as his statements in the presentence investigation report on what happened, he said he would base Craig’s sentencing on the time since his last offenses and his supportive role as a father.
“So that is a factor that I’m considering when handing down this sentence today,” he said. “However, that past does not go away. It’s out there hanging over your head.”
With Craig’s jail sentencing, he was given credit for one day previously served. He must serve a minimum sentence of 68 days.
Along with his intensive supervised probation, Hall ordered Craig to pay a $2,000 fine and do 60 hours of community service and revoked his license for 15 years. He also ordered 120 days of alcohol monitoring after Craig’s jail sentence and told him not to drink for the duration of probation.
Additionally, Hall ordered Craig to obtain an evaluation, take part in one pro-social activity per week and attend two weekly 12-step programs, a cognitive program and relapse prevention if he had not done so already.
“You’ve taken the steps on this charge, got some help, but your feet will be held to the fire,” Hall told him. “So you’d better take advantage of this opportunity.”
In other district court news on Tuesday:
- Kyle Beebee, 34, of Fremont was ordered to sign a pay card after failing to appear at his hearing for time pay. On Feb. 23, 2018, Beebee pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to 18 months in the Dodge County Jail. After he failed to appear in court as he owed $607.66, Hall issued a bench warrant on Jan. 8. Hall ordered Beebee to pay $50 per month starting on Feb. 20. He also set a hearing for Beebee for Aug. 13.
- Brenda M. Maddox, 53, of Fremont filed a motion to suppress set for Feb. 25. Maddox is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence after she was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 30, 2019. Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said the hearing wouldn’t take longer than two hours, and Hall ordered depositions to be completed on or before Jan. 29.