Fremont man sentenced to life imprisonment for aggravated robbery of First State Bank

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp has announced that Anthony Wayne Hall, 65, of Fremont, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for Aggravated Bank Robbery.
United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Hall to life imprisonment under the federal “three strikes” law.
The evidence at trial showed that on Nov. 21, 2019, Hall, armed with a realistic-looking replica revolver, robbed the First State Bank in Fremont.
Hall left town with approximately $10,000 in cash after walking one bank employee to his vehicle under threat of being shot. A customer who attempted to enter the bank during the robbery was the first to call 911.
On Nov. 22, 2019, officers in Saint Joseph, Missouri, attempted to stop Hall’s blue Chevrolet Camaro, but Hall fled and then crashed into a pole. Hall fled on foot and could not be located. Hall then purchased a white Chevrolet Impala.
On Nov. 30, 2019, officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the Impala after noticing that the license plates did not match the vehicle.
A high-speed pursuit ensued before the Impala crashed into a tree. Hall again fled on foot. Law enforcement located replica firearms, knives, and other items near the crash scene.
The next day, on Dec. 1, 2019, a trooper encountered Hall at a nearby gas station and Hall indicated that he was the driver who had fled the night before.
Among the cash found on Hall’s person were five bills known to have been taken in the First State Bank robbery.
Hall, who had relocated to Fremont from Indiana approximately two months prior to the First State Bank robbery, has previously been convicted of murder, rape, and seven prior armed robberies. Hall had been released from prison on his prior convictions in 2018.
“Anthony Hall’s career of committing violent crimes ended today,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said. “A mandatory life sentence means he will no longer be free to rob and menace our community. The FBI will always work with our law enforcement partners to hold violent criminals like Hall accountable for their actions.”
Sharp added, “Hall is the poster child for the type of offender who needs to be targeted for prosecution and long-term removal from society. He has earned his life sentence.”
This case was investigated by the Fremont Police Department, Saint Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.