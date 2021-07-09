Fremont man sentenced to life imprisonment for aggravated robbery of First State Bank

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp has announced that Anthony Wayne Hall, 65, of Fremont, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for Aggravated Bank Robbery.

United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Hall to life imprisonment under the federal “three strikes” law.

The evidence at trial showed that on Nov. 21, 2019, Hall, armed with a realistic-looking replica revolver, robbed the First State Bank in Fremont.

Hall left town with approximately $10,000 in cash after walking one bank employee to his vehicle under threat of being shot. A customer who attempted to enter the bank during the robbery was the first to call 911.

On Nov. 22, 2019, officers in Saint Joseph, Missouri, attempted to stop Hall’s blue Chevrolet Camaro, but Hall fled and then crashed into a pole. Hall fled on foot and could not be located. Hall then purchased a white Chevrolet Impala.

On Nov. 30, 2019, officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the Impala after noticing that the license plates did not match the vehicle.

A high-speed pursuit ensued before the Impala crashed into a tree. Hall again fled on foot. Law enforcement located replica firearms, knives, and other items near the crash scene.