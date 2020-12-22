Fremont man sentenced to one to three years in prison for burglary

A 35-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to one to three years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary on a burglary charge Monday.

Anthony C. Morabito pleaded no contest to the charge in the Dodge County District Court and was found guilty by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.

On Feb. 15, 2019, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fremont burglary. The victim reported their door had been broken and items had been moved around, Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said.

According to a report, the victim reported that approximately $500 in loose change had been stolen from a container. After FPD investigated the container, its fingerprints were sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Laboratory and found to belong to Morabito, who was not known by the victim.

During court, Morabito said he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and wasn’t his normal self.

“I’d like to sincerely apologize to the court and to the victim,” he said.

Morabito said he had completed a drug and alcohol treatment program and was planning on residing at a three-quarters house in Kearney and attending an intensive outpatient program and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings upon his release.