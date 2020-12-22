Fremont man sentenced to one to three years in prison for burglary

A 35-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to one to three years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary on a burglary charge Monday.
Anthony C. Morabito pleaded no contest to the charge in the Dodge County District Court and was found guilty by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.
On Feb. 15, 2019, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fremont burglary. The victim reported their door had been broken and items had been moved around, Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said.
According to a report, the victim reported that approximately $500 in loose change had been stolen from a container. After FPD investigated the container, its fingerprints were sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Laboratory and found to belong to Morabito, who was not known by the victim.
During court, Morabito said he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and wasn’t his normal self.
“I’d like to sincerely apologize to the court and to the victim,” he said.
Morabito said he had completed a drug and alcohol treatment program and was planning on residing at a three-quarters house in Kearney and attending an intensive outpatient program and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings upon his release.
In Madison County, Morabito was sentenced to three to five years in prison on a delivery of a controlled substance charge and one to two years for attempted delivery of a controlled substance. He began his sentence July 22, 2019.
Hall sentenced Morabito to one to three years in prison to run concurrently with his current sentence. Morabito was given 126 days credit and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the victim.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Travis L. Jurgens, 35, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of probation for third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor assault. On May 28, FPD was dispatched to a physical alteration in the street between Jurgens and a female. The victim’s sister told officers that she witnessed Jurgens assaulting her, and upon scolding Jurgens, he turned on her and pushed her to the street. A neighbor reported that they saw Jurgens grab a child from their apartment’s playground area and throw them into their home. The child, who was still on the scene, was injured with scrapes. Jurgens pleaded no contest to the two counts on Nov. 11. During enhancement on Monday, Hall verified that the domestic assault was a subsequent offense. Although Hall said Jurgens’ violent behavior and record worried him, he honored the plea agreement and sentenced him to 30 months of probation on each count to be run concurrently. He also ordered Jurgens to take part in a 12-step program, batterers’ intervention program, anger management, relapse prevention and a cognitive program. Hall also said Jurgens must not have contact with the victim unless approved by probation and must not use alcohol or drugs, as he will be subject to random testing. Hall warned Jurgens that if he did not follow probation guidelines, he would return to the court and be sentenced to prison.
- Jonathan R. Wright, 27, of Fremont was sentenced to 36 days in county jail after admitting to violating the conditions of his post-release supervision. Wright was sentenced to one year of PRS following his prison sentence from April 4, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2019, on a charge of driving under the influence. According to Vaughan, Wright had failed to report to PRS in August, and upon a visit to his location, he could not be located. Hall accepted Wright’s admission and found him guilty. Although Wright was sentenced to 36 days, he was given credit for 36 days previously served and was ordered to pay the fines and costs of the court.
- Christopher J. Prochaska, 33, of Fremont had his probation extended by six months after admitting to violating its conditions. Prochaska was placed on 30 months of probation on April 4, 2019, on drug possession charges. On Nov. 11, he was cited for having no valid driver’s registration by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and failed to report the incident to his probation officer. Hall accepted Prochaska’s admission, found him guilty and extended his probation period by six months. He also ordered Prochaska to attend relapse prevention and change company. After hearing that Prochaska had only completed 13-and-a-half hours of his 120 required hours of community service, Hall also ordered him to 10 hours a month starting in January. Prochaska’s attorney said her client was in talks to start work with the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
- Drew T. Beerbohm, 31, of Fremont had his jury trial set for March 25 and 26. On June 28, FPD was dispatched to Fremont Municipal Airport on a broken window on a Fremont Methodist Hospital helicopter. Security footage from the hospital showed a man approaching the helicopter the previous day and throwing a rock at the window, causing $7,000 in damages. A hospital security manager identified the subject as Beerbohm, who had an incident history of throwing rocks at the hospital’s helicopter. Beerbohm filed a writ not guilty plea to criminal mischief and second-degree trespassing. After the case was continued several times since Sept. 14, Beerbohm’s attorney asked Hall for a pretrial conference for a jury, which Hall approved. Both Beerbohm’s attorney and Vaughan agreed that the trial would only take two days.
- Brandyn L. Burton, 35, of Fremont was not present in court for his sentencing. On Nov. 2, Burton pleaded no contest to theft by unlawful taking. According to a police report, FPD was dispatched to Blackburn’s Towing on a stolen vehicle on Aug. 24. The car was located the next day in Valley and Burton was placed under arrest. Burton’s attorney said his client was in Omaha trying to enter into the Siena Francis House’s Miracles Treatment Center and told him he could not get a ride earlier that morning. Although Burton’s attorney requested a continuance until January “in the spirit of the season,” Hall denied the motion and issued a bench warrant of $150,000. “Sometimes you get a lump of coal in your stocking,” he said.