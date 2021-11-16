Fremont man sentenced to one year in prison for drug possession, testing positive on bond

A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Roel Flores Jr. previously pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 27 and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

“You’re not a kid anymore,” Hall told him. “You continue to do the same conduct with regard to the law, you’re going to have the same results.”

On April 2, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle with no license plates speeding and failing to signal a turn.

During contact with the driver, identified as Flores, the deputy was notified that he had a suspended driver’s license and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a probable cause search, the deputy found tetrahydrocannabinol gummies and wax paper, oxycodone hydrochloride pills and a folded dollar bill containing cocaine in Flores’ possession.

As part of his plea deal in September, Flores’ attorney said his client would make an application to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. However, a warrant was placed for Flores’ arrest on Oct. 6 after he tested positive for THC.

At Flores’ sentencing, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she had a joint agreement to recommend a 12-month prison term, as she said Flores had lied about his drug use.

Flores’ attorney agreed with Beamis, stating that the sentence would be fair and that his client would try to do better moving forward.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” Flores said.

Hall also agreed and said Flores was not a suitable candidate for probation given the counsel’s comments and his record.

“You were given the opportunity for drug court, and you punted that away,” he told Flores. “You basically disregarded the program, the core of probation and you’ve shown no interest at all to be on probation.”

As part of Flores’ sentencing, Hall gave him credit for 43 days previously served. Flores must serve at least six months.

After the day’s proceedings, Hall also took time to congratulate Beamis for her time with the county, as she plans on taking a new position at the end of the week.

“I appreciate your service here in district court, as well as the drug court program,” Hall told her. “You’ve done a lot of hard work, and I appreciate that. I wish you the best going forward.”

In other district court news on Monday:

Denver O. Johnson II, 37, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and admitted to violating the terms of his probation. Johnson was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation after pleading guilty to two separate charges of drug possession on July 20, 2020. On July 16, a DCSO sergeant was notified of a possible burglary in progress and a car leaving the scene, which they later pulled over. The sergeant also discovered that Johnson, a passenger in the vehicle, had an active warrant from Sarpy County. During Johnson’s arrest, the sergeant noticed a syringe near where he had been sitting. Johnson admitted to owning the syringe, and during a search of his wallet, a bag of methamphetamine was found. A motion to revoke Johnson’s probation was made the next month. As part of his plea deal, Beamis said the state would not be opposed to extending his probation by 30 months if Johnson was given a furlough, entered treatment and did well. However, she said the state would seek a two-year prison term if Johnson was not in compliance with treatment. Johnson’s attorney said her client had a treatment bed reserved starting Tuesday and that he wanted to undergo the process to get sober. Although Hall was “skeptical” considering Johnson’s history with the drug court program, he granted the furlough. Hall ordered a presentence investigation and set Johnson’s sentencing for Jan. 31, 2022, to give the state enough time to observe his treatment.

nthony S. Deshazer, 28, of Fremont had his jury trial set for Jan. 26 and 27, 2022. Deshazer has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

