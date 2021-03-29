Fremont man sentenced to one year in prison for high-speed chase

A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced on Monday morning to one year in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for a high-speed pursuit from law enforcement.
Trevor E. Demarais pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest in the Dodge County District Court that same day.
Shortly before midnight on Jan. 18, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a vehicle driving 35 mph in a 25 mph as it drove on Military Avenue. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at around H Street, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.
“The vehicle then took off and refused to stop for the deputy, who was pursuing with lights and sirens activated,” she said. “The vehicle then ran a red light at Military Avenue and Broad Street and continued east on Military at 70 to 80 mph.”
The car continued in a reckless manner, failing to stop for a four-way stop as it reached speeds to 80 to 90 mph. The pursuit continued for 9 miles, when the vehicle came to a stop at County Road 29 Boulevard due to a mechanical issue.
“The driver, who was the defendant, Trevor Demarais, then fled on foot, where he was found hiding in a cornfield about a third of a mile away,” Beamis said. “The driver later resisted arrest when deputies took him into custody.”
Law enforcement was notified that Demarais had three warrants issued for his arrest and had a revoked driver’s license.
After making his pleas, which were accepted by Judge Geoffrey Hall, Demarais waived his presentence investigation and went straight to sentencing.
Both Beamis and Demarais’ attorney agreed that the presumption of probation was overcome.
“Based on the conduct involved here, your previous record, putting officers at risk, all of that are substantial and compelling reasons why the presumption of probation is overcome,” Hall said.
Hall sentenced Demarais to one year in prison on each charge to run concurrently and revoked his license for two years. Demarais was given credit for 70 days previously served and must serve a minimum of six months.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Alissa M. Reiser, 36, of Columbus pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 20, 2020, Reiser was pulled over by a DCSO deputy for driving with expired plates. The deputy was notified that Reiser had a revoked license and placed her under arrest. During an inventory search of Reiser’s vehicle, deputies found a clear container of methamphetamine in her purse. Additional meth was found on Reiser when she was taken into custody at the Dodge County Holding Facility. Beamis said she was not opposed to a probation term for Reiser, who is also facing charges in county court. Hall found Reiser guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for May 3.
- Dallas Mathis, 33, of Wahoo pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On July 13, 2020, a DCSO deputy responded to a personal injury accident. The deputy was informed that the fire department had found what appeared to be marijuana on the roadway and found more of the substance outside and inside one of the vehicles involved, which was driven by Mathis. Upon searching the area, deputies found amphetamine pills scattered outside the driver’s door. As part of Mathis’ plea agreement, Beamis said he would apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Hall found Mathis guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for May 17.
- Tekisha R. Skeens, 47, of Fremont had her motion to reduce bond denied. On March 8, Skeens pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with physical evidence from an incident on Oct. 14, 2020. Skeens initially failed to appear in court on Jan. 4 and had a bench warrant placed for her arrest at $150,000. She was subsequently arrested on Jan. 21 and appeared in court on March 8, where her bond was lowered to $50,000. Beamis said Skeens failed to report for testing and was not present at her reported residence, resulting in another $150,000 bench warrant. Skeens turned herself in a few days later. Her lawyer said Skeens had completed her chemical evaluation and was in intensive outpatient treatment and asked for the bond to lower back to $50,000. However, Hall denied the motion and set Skeens’ sentencing for April 26.
- William L. Moore, 37, of Linwood had his bench trial set on a motion to revoke his probation. On Aug. 27, 2018, Moore was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on a third-degree domestic assault charge. A motion to revoke Moore’s probation was made last December, which stated that he failed to appear for several testings, batterer’s intervention therapy and moral reconation therapy. It also stated that Moore had failed to make payments and show proof of community service. Moore’s attorney said his client would file a written denial to the motion and requested a bench trial. Hall approved the trial and set it for April 8.
- Jacob L. Booze, 31, of Omaha had his bond set at $100,000 on a motion to revoke his post-release supervision. On March 27, 2017, Booze was sentenced to three years in prison and 18 months of PRS on strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment charges. He was arrested on Feb. 6 for driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer in Dodge County. Booze, who appeared in court without an attorney, was given a financial affidavit and had his hearing set for April 19.
- Rodrik J. Stone, 43, of Omaha and Sean P. Huckaby, 20, of Omaha were not present at their hearings on motions to revoke their probations. Hall issued a bench warrant at $150,000 for both of their arrests.