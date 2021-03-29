Fremont man sentenced to one year in prison for high-speed chase

A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced on Monday morning to one year in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for a high-speed pursuit from law enforcement.

Trevor E. Demarais pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest in the Dodge County District Court that same day.

Shortly before midnight on Jan. 18, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a vehicle driving 35 mph in a 25 mph as it drove on Military Avenue. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at around H Street, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.

“The vehicle then took off and refused to stop for the deputy, who was pursuing with lights and sirens activated,” she said. “The vehicle then ran a red light at Military Avenue and Broad Street and continued east on Military at 70 to 80 mph.”

The car continued in a reckless manner, failing to stop for a four-way stop as it reached speeds to 80 to 90 mph. The pursuit continued for 9 miles, when the vehicle came to a stop at County Road 29 Boulevard due to a mechanical issue.