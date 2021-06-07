Fremont man sentenced to prison for drug charges, escaping house arrest

On Dec. 11, 2020, Dodge County Corrections received information that the GPS monitor for Schreck, who was on house arrest, was not working. DCSO corrections officials attempted to call Schreck several times and visited his reported residence, where he found to not be staying at.

Although Schreck previously pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, he withdrew the pleas from the August and December incidents and pleaded guilty on March 22.

During sentencing, Schreck’s attorney said her client was ready to accept responsibility and move on with the plea deal of prison time.

“I’ve got a monster inside me called methamphetamine,” Schreck said. “It’s destroyed me.”

Schreck said he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life incarcerated and was committed to turning his life around.

“There’s nobody else to blame,” he said. “We could sit here and we could talk about being outlaws or we could talk about this and that, but I’m held responsible for my actions.”

Hall said Schreck’s plea deal was “fair” and that he had reached rock bottom.