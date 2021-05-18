Fremont man sentenced to probation for threatening police officers

While being taken back to the car, Petersen yelled death threats at two of the officers, naming one of their family members by name and threatening them as well.

Petersen had to be forcibly pushed into a cell and continued to make death threats to an officer, spitting on their forehead in the process.

During his sentencing, Petersen’s attorney said her client had applied to residential treatment in Lincoln and had been accepted to start Wednesday. She also said he had taken responsibility and needed the structure of probation.

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said although he had gone back and forth on what sentence would be appropriate for Petersen, he said he believed probation would be the most beneficial.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Although I think Mr. Petersen has a lot of hurdles to cross to be able to successfully complete treatment, it does not appear that he has ever been given that opportunity,” he said.

Petersen said he wanted to do better and was finished with incarceration, having been in and out of prison the majority of his life.

“I want to go to treatment, I want to get out of Fremont, so Lincoln’s where I’ve got to go,” he said.