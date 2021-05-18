Fremont man sentenced to probation for threatening police officers

A 30-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on Monday for threatening police officers while being arrested.
Aryan C. Petersen initially pleaded no contest to terroristic threats and resisting arrest on Jan. 28 in the Dodge County District Court.
On June 11, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were called to a gas station on a report of a shirtless man yelling at staff and attempting to start fights with customers.
Officers located the man, who they identified as Petersen, at an apartment complex a short distance away. At the time, he was out of jail on bond.
Petersen, who had slurred speech, watery eyes and smelled like alcohol, was attempting to start fights at the complex, and one of the residents told officers that Petersen had assaulted them.
After admitting to having been at the gas station, Peterson spoke non-sensibly to the officers and attempted to return, standing in the middle of 23rd Street and yelling obscenities at drivers while doing so.
Petersen refused to be taken under arrest and had to be placed in handcuffs and dragged to the police car. He also banged his head on the cage of the patrol car and spit on the plastic shield and door in an attempt to hit officers.
After being transported to Methodist Fremont Health for medical clearance, Petersen continued to yell profanities and threats, as well as insults and vulgar comments toward a female nurse.
While being taken back to the car, Petersen yelled death threats at two of the officers, naming one of their family members by name and threatening them as well.
Petersen had to be forcibly pushed into a cell and continued to make death threats to an officer, spitting on their forehead in the process.
During his sentencing, Petersen’s attorney said her client had applied to residential treatment in Lincoln and had been accepted to start Wednesday. She also said he had taken responsibility and needed the structure of probation.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said although he had gone back and forth on what sentence would be appropriate for Petersen, he said he believed probation would be the most beneficial.
“Although I think Mr. Petersen has a lot of hurdles to cross to be able to successfully complete treatment, it does not appear that he has ever been given that opportunity,” he said.
Petersen said he wanted to do better and was finished with incarceration, having been in and out of prison the majority of his life.
“I want to go to treatment, I want to get out of Fremont, so Lincoln’s where I’ve got to go,” he said.
Although he initially was considering a three-year prison term for Petersen’s terrorist threats charge, Judge Geoffrey Hall said he would take both sides’ recommendation for probation.
While Petersen requested to be released from jail prior to his admission into treatment Wednesday, Hall denied the request in order to keep him sober until then.
Along with his probation sentence, Petersen was ordered to obtain a substance evaluation and take part in a weekly 12-step program, anger management and relapse prevention. Additionally, he was ordered to write a letter of apology to one of the officers involved in his arrest.
“This is probably going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever done,” Hall told Petersen. “But you can’t go 50% or 75%. It’s got to be 100% each and every day.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Nia S. Ellis, 27, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for driving on a revoked license and violating her probation. On June 28, 2020, Ellis pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP and also had her license revoked for 15 years. She was arrested after a traffic stop for driving on the revoked license on Dec. 17, 2020. Ellis admitted to violating her probation and pleaded no contest to her charge on March 1. Although her original sentencing was scheduled for April 12, Ellis tested positive for alcohol earlier that morning. Deputy Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinski said the state was seeking a prison term of two years for the violation and four to five years for the fourth-offense DUI. She said Ellis had tested positive in March, missed testing in April and never discussed her relapse during her interview for the presentence investigation report. Ellis’ attorney said his client had been going to weekly therapy sessions and had been clean since her original sentencing date. Ellis told Hall that April was a tough month for her, but she was doing well and believed she could get the help she needed through probation. Although Hall said he thought the state’s argument was justified, he was convinced by Ellis’ potential. Along with Ellis’ probation sentence, Hall also ordered her to get a new substance evaluation and attend relapse prevention and career path counseling. He also revoked Ellis’ license for 15 years and ordered her attorney to work with her in getting an issue with her interlock device resolved between Nebraska and Iowa. “I’m giving you this opportunity because I think you’re worth the bet,” Hall told Ellis. “You need to bet on yourself and take the hard steps that it’s going to take to turn your life around.”
- Troy T. Poland, 29, of Dodge was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 1, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Poland over for driving on a suspended driver’s license. During inventory, two syringes were found in the car, and upon a probable cause search, a bag of methamphetamine was found in Poland’s wallet. Poland pleaded no contest to his charge on Feb. 23 and was found guilty. Sopinski said Poland had tested negative for drugs that morning and was currently living in an Omaha halfway house. Poland’s attorney said although his client had been discharged from intensive outpatient treatment, he immediately turned himself in for not following through with his conditions and made application to the halfway house. He also said Poland was in a good place to complete the program if necessary and was committed. Along with his probation sentence, Hall also ordered Poland to take part in a cognitive program, relapse prevention and 60 hours of community service.
- Gregory K. Briggs, 34, of Colon was sentenced to 30 days in prison and had his post-release supervision revoked for violating its conditions. Briggs was sentenced to nine months of PRS following a one-year prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 27, 2020. However, Briggs left his transitional living and job on Dec. 6, 2020, after a positive chemical test. He hung up during a phone call with a probation officer later that month and ignored further phone calls and text messages. In court, Briggs admitted to violating his PRS and apologized for his actions to Hall. Briggs was given 25 days credit and must serve 23 days, fulfilling his term.
- James D. Rowell Jr., 31, of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 days in prison and had his PRS revoked for violating its conditions. Rowell was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of PRS for terroristic threats on March 3, 2020. On Jan. 6, he was arrested in Lancaster County for criminal trespassing, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. In court, Rowell admitted to violating his PRS. He was given 28 days credit and must serve 23 days, fulfilling his term.
- Austin D. Dolezal, 24, of North Bend pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. On March 20, a DCSO deputy responded to a two-car crash. Dolezal, one of the drivers involved, was agitated, showed signs of being under the influence and refused to step outside of his vehicle. He continued to resist arrest after exiting the vehicle and was tasered during a struggle. A glass pipe and bag of meth were found on Dolezal. As part of his plea deal, Dolezal said he would apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Although Dolezal’s attorney made a motion to reduce her client’s bond from 10% of $20,000 to $10,000, Sopinski said Dolezal had seven prior failures to appear. Due to this and Dolezal’s history of not following law enforcement, Hall denied the request. Hall found Dolezal guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for June 28.
- Hazel I. Giron, 19, of Sioux City, Iowa, pleaded no contest to two counts of intentionally violating narcotic drug law. On Dec. 7, 2020, FPD was informed by the Nebraska State Patrol that Giron was attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription for codeine-promethazine at a Fremont pharmacy. Giron was found to have attempted to use the prescription at another local pharmacy earlier that day. Although she previously pleaded not guilty, Giron withdrew her plea to plead no contest to the two counts, with one separate charge dismissed as a result of her plea deal. Hall found Giron guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for June 21.
- Brenda M. Maddox, 53, of Fremont had her jury trial set for Sept. 8 and 9. Maddox is facing possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence charges. She waived her right to a speedy trial in order to have it set for the two days.
- Jessica A. Hummel, 30, of Fremont had her hearing continued to June 7. Hummel is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge. Hummel’s attorney said she received new information that morning and that her client could possibly enter a different plea after previously pleading not guilty.
- Bradley D. Carlson, 36, of Fremont had his hearing continued to June 28. Carlson is facing DUI and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to.