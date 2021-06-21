Fremont man sentenced to six years in prison after DUI charge during police chase

A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for violating his post-release supervision by driving under the influence last February.
Jacob L. Booze previously pleaded guilty to a third-offense DUI charge and admitted to violating the conditions of his PRS in the Dodge County District Court on May 3.
Booze was initially sentenced to three years in prison and 18 months of PRS for strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment on March 27, 2017.
On Feb. 6, a Fremont Police Department officer witnessed Booze running into the middle of the street from an area of shipping containers in north Fremont. After watching Booze run away, the officer drove to the area where he first emerged and found an abandoned car stuck in the snow.
The officer caught up to Booze and turned on the car’s emergency lights. Booze proceeded to hop over a fence and refused to stop after the officer pursued him on foot toward a wooded area.
After failing to find Booze, the officer radioed for backup for the search to set up a perimeter. The officer then caught up with Booze and arrested him shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Booze admitted to drinking and driving and during a Datamaster test, it was found that Booze had a blood alcohol content level of .171. A motion to revoke his PRS was made on Feb. 26.
During his sentencing, Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan provided enhancement that the charge was a third offense for Booze. He said Booze has a lengthy criminal history as shown in his presentence investigation report.
“We believe that a straight sentence is appropriate based on the history within the presentence report,” he said.
Booze’s attorney said his client had taken efforts to better himself, including attending therapy and obtaining a driver’s license. He also said Booze was honest about wanting to take advantage of bettering himself.
“I take full responsibility for my actions and I understand the seriousness of my poor decision to drink and drive that night,” Booze said. “I do realize things could have gone a lot worse, and I’m thankful it didn’t.”
Although Booze said he’s nowhere near where he’d like to be, he had been in contact with treatment centers and wanted to take the right steps toward sobriety.
However, based on the seriousness of his charge and his prior conduct, Judge Geoffrey Hall said he couldn’t give Booze a probation sentence.
“For a person your age, it’s amazing that you’ve violated the law this many times,” he said. “I agree that you hit rock bottom.”
Booze was sentenced to three years in prison on his DUI charge, as well as his initial charges of strangulation and false imprisonment. Although the two initial charges will run concurrently with each other, they will run consecutively with his new DUI charge.
Booze was given credit for 64 days previously served for his DUI charge and 231 days of credit for his other charges.
Additionally, Booze was sentenced to 18 months of PRS and had his license revoked for 15 years. He must also take part in 60 hours of community service, employment enhancement and a 12-step program upon his release.
“This is the point where it gets real,” Hall told Booze. “Talk is cheap; I’m looking for action.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Anthony W. Klco, 58, of Fremont was sentenced to two years in prison on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 29, 2020, Klco was pulled over by FPD as his vehicle had expired renewal tabs. He stated that he did not have a license and was found to have a revoked license. After Klco was placed under arrest, FPD searched his vehicle and found a baggie of methamphetamine, as well as tetrahydrocannabinol. Klco pleaded guilty to the two counts on March 1 with the intention of applying for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. However, Vaughan said Klco never made an application and was in the medium range of telling the truth during his PSI interview, which he had used drugs prior to taking. Vaughan said Klco recognized he had a drug problem but didn’t take the steps to fix it. Klco’s attorney said her client had intended on applying to drug court, but was hospitalized due to health issues with his heart. She asked for probation, as she said Vlco had been sober in the past and didn’t have a history of violence. Klco apologized and said although he was concerned about his health, he would continue toward sobriety with probation. Hall agreed with Vaughan and said Klco had made no serious effort to stop using drugs. For his prison sentence, Klco was given credit for six days previously served.
- Rebecca Goebel, 37, of Fremont was sentenced to two years in prison on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. On March 25, 2020, FPD pulled Goebel over for driving on a suspended license. While being taken into custody, Goebel admit
- ted to having drugs in her car. FPD found a pipe with meth and a Clonazepam pill in her possession. Goebel pleaded no contest to the two counts on May 24 and was found guilty. Goebel’s attorney said her client needed treatment for her addiction and although she was at a high risk to relapse, she was at medium risk for crime, making her a danger to only herself. Goebel apologized for her actions and said she wanted another chance to work on her mental health and addiction. Vaugahn said Goebel had previously failed to appear in court and was placed under arrest a month later and did not believe she was a suitable candidate for probation. Hall called the case “troubling” and said Goebel previously failed an opportunity with drug court. He sentenced Goebel to two years in prison on each count to run concurrently, and she was given credit for 69 days previously served. “This should be the wake-up call to turn your life around,” Hall told her.
- Allen J. Farrand, 33, of Omaha was sentenced to 90 days in jail and had his post-release supervision terminated after admitting to violating its conditions. On July 11, 2019, Farrand was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was also sentenced to nine months of PRS, which he started after his release on Feb. 14. A motion to revoke Farrand’s PRS was made on March 18 after he was arrested in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for trespassing on March 7. After admitting to the violation, Farrand was found guilty and sentenced to 90 days in jail. He was given credit for 31 days previously served.
- Hazel I. Giron, 19, of Sioux City, Iowa, was sentenced to 24 months of probation on two counts of violating international drug law. On Dec. 7, 2020, FPD was infor
- med by the Nebraska State Patrol that Giron was attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription for codeine-promethazine at a Fremont pharmacy. Giron was found to have attempted to use the prescription at another local pharmacy earlier that day. Giron pleaded no contest to each count on May 17 and was found guilty. As part of her probation, she was ordered to attend a 12-step program, career counseling, cognitive program and relapse prevention.
- Jacob E. Edmondson, 27, of Fremont had his motion to request a medical expert denied. Edmondson has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence from an Aug. 22, 2020, incident. Edmondson’s attorney made the request for his client’s upcoming suppression hearing on June 28. He said he had made the request for a medical expert to determine if Edmondson could properly consent to a chemical test while under the effects of fentanyl and shock from his crash. However, Hall denied the request, stating that Edmonson’s lawyer’s claim was not well-founded and supported by Nebraska law.
- Nathan A. Koehler, 36, of Nebraska City had his bond set at $15,000 after making an appearance on a motion to revoke his probation. On Feb. 3, Koehler was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke his probation was made on May 28 after he allegedly failed to appear during testings and home visits. Although Hall initially set Koehler’s bond at 10% of $100,000, he lowered it after Koehler said he had come voluntarily to every court appearance.
- Justin E. Abney, 21, of Fremont; Jacob P. Devine, 24, of Grand Forks, North Dakota; Melissa A. Kilbourn, 38, of Fremont; Brennan P. Morris, 22, of Caledonia, North Dakota; Corrie L. Newbern, 37, of Fremont; and Rodrik J. Stone, 43, of Omaha had their hearings continued to future dates.