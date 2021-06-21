Fremont man sentenced to six years in prison after DUI charge during police chase

During his sentencing, Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan provided enhancement that the charge was a third offense for Booze. He said Booze has a lengthy criminal history as shown in his presentence investigation report.

“We believe that a straight sentence is appropriate based on the history within the presentence report,” he said.

Booze’s attorney said his client had taken efforts to better himself, including attending therapy and obtaining a driver’s license. He also said Booze was honest about wanting to take advantage of bettering himself.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and I understand the seriousness of my poor decision to drink and drive that night,” Booze said. “I do realize things could have gone a lot worse, and I’m thankful it didn’t.”

Although Booze said he’s nowhere near where he’d like to be, he had been in contact with treatment centers and wanted to take the right steps toward sobriety.

However, based on the seriousness of his charge and his prior conduct, Judge Geoffrey Hall said he couldn’t give Booze a probation sentence.

“For a person your age, it’s amazing that you’ve violated the law this many times,” he said. “I agree that you hit rock bottom.”