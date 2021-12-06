Fremont man sentenced to two years in prison for drug possession, absconding from court

A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of a controlled substance and absconding from court.

Aaron A. Montemayor initially pleaded guilty to the charge in the Dodge County District Court and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall on Aug. 23.

“This is a Class 4 felony, there’s a presumption of probation,” Hall told him at his sentencing. “However, when you absconded, you didn’t show up, that ship sailed.”

On June 16, a probation officer reported to the Fremont Police Department that marijuana was located in Montemayor’s residence. A FPD officer also found a glass pipe inside of the house during a search.

Although Montemayor’s sentencing was set for Sept. 27, he failed to appear and a bench warrant of $150,000 was issued for his arrest, which was made on Oct. 11.

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said Montemayor had lost all privileges of probation by absconding from the county and asked for a two-year prison term.

Montemayor’s attorney said his client had no ill intent by failing to appear, stating that he had to help his family for the birth of his child. But ultimately, he said Montemayor was “accepting” of prison.

“Your honor, I just ask that you be lenient,” Montemayor said.

Hall said he agreed with Gross and said he didn’t believe Montemayor was a suitable candidate for probation.

“You do have a lengthy criminal record for your age. None of these seem to be crimes of the century, but they’re cumulative,” Hall told him. “Also, you absconded when you had the opportunity to follow through with the presentence investigation report.”

Montemayor was given credit for 70 days previously served and must serve at least nine months of his sentence.

In other district court news on Monday:

Thomas A. Becker, 33, of Fremont had his hearing on a motion for discovery set for Jan. 18. He is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 1, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to a shelter on a report of a loaded syringe. Upon investigating surveillance footage, the officers determined that the syringe fell out of Becker’s pocket and was later found to contain meth. Becker’s attorney said he intended to file a written not guilty plea and a motion for discovery. He also said the motion was being contested by the state to determine if the discoverable information could be given to Becker.

Thomas T. Ellington, 40, of Omaha had his bond modified. He is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance. On May 21, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Ellington and another person asleep in a parked car. During a probable cause search of Ellington’s car, a baggie of meth was found. Ellington’s attorney said a plea agreement was still being worked on and would be ready for a hearing on Dec. 9. Additionally, Ellington’s attorney asked for a personal bond, as he said his client was intending on applying for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court and had a job lined up. Hall modified Ellington’s bond to a $5,000 personal signature bond.

Jordan L. Brandenburg, 28, of Fremont had his bond reduced and hearing set. He is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and a deadly weapon by a prohibited person on two separate cases. Brandenburg’s attorney said she had filed a not guilty plea and requested a bond reduction. She said Brandenburg had housing set up and was going through a drug evaluation. Hall approved a reduction to $7,500 on both of Brandenburg’s cases and continued his hearing to Jan. 22.

Jose Reyes, 43, of Lyons had his sentencing continued to Jan. 4, 2022. On June 1, he pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol and was found guilty. Reyes’ sentencing was continued several times, including in October due to a car accident. He was not present for his sentencing Monday, as Gross said Reyes had been arrested in Johnson County for third-degree assault and driving under suspension. Due to the circumstances, Gross also said he wasn’t opposed to a motion to continue, which Hall granted.

Monica D. Robinson, 38, of York made an appearance on a motion to revoke her probation. On May 13, 2019, she was sentenced to 30 months of probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. A motion to revoke Robinson’s probation was made after she was arrested in York County for attempted delivery of a controlled substance. Gross said Robinson would be sentenced on Jan. 10 and would ask for the sentences to run concurrently if she admitted to violating her probation. Hall gave Robinson a personal bond of $5,000 and set her status hearing for Jan. 18, 2022.

Cheri L. Perez, 42, of Omaha had a bench warrant of $150,000 issued for her arrest. On Sept. 20, she pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was found guilty. Although Perez was released on furlough for treatment, her attorney said she did not know where she was. Hall denied a motion to continue and issued the warrant.

